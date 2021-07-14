Cryptocurrency : CoinEx Supports BCHA Rebranding and Token Redenomination

In 2017, BCH forked from BTC due to controversy over scalability issues. In 2018, the bifurcation of BSV occurred due to the unsuccessful attempt to seize power organized by the CSW team, both forks led to long and fierce battles and marked influence that would last much longer.

The development of decentralized cryptocurrency is a continually evolving process, during which Bitcoin has experienced three major fork events, from the birth of BCH in 2017 to the hard fork of BSV in 2018, going through the third battle of offensive and defensive, all the bifurcations reveal the importance of decentralization.

History of the bifurcation of the BCH: The birth of BCHA

On November 15, 2018, BCH was split into BCH ABC and BCH SV, and BCH ABC inherited the name from the previous generation.

Stage 1

On August 1, 2017, because the block size of the first generation of Bitcoin could no longer meet the demand, Bitcoin forked into BTC and BCH. Today, BTC continues to use the previous version, while BCH is no longer what it used to be, here we temporarily call it second generation BCH.

Stage 2

On November 15, 2018, a community conscience conflict within the BCH led to a forced bifurcation of the second-generation BCH into the third-generation BCH and the third-generation BSV.

Stage 3

On November 15, 2020, the fourth generation came as a result of the fork triggered by another disagreement.

On November 15, 2020, a new cryptocurrency called Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) was created by the fork of Bitcoin Cash. At that time, it took BCHA 6 days to resume the normal rhythm of generating blocks. For example, for the generation of the 100 blocks between 661,647 and 661,747 only 17 hours were needed under normal conditions, and it cost BCHA plus 5 full days for the job.

Since that date, the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) blockchain forked into 2 chains, to which the exchanges respectively assigned 2 temporary names to be able to differentiate them: Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). When a chain fork occurs, one of them usually stays with the original name and code of the cryptocurrency, while the other becomes a separate cryptocurrency with a new brand.

The root cause of BCHA’s bifurcation lies in the lack of an effective decentralized governance mechanism. The fork was triggered because ABC, the original BCH kernel development team, added the IFP (a rule specifying that among all newly mined blocks 8% should be allocated to specific addresses controlled by ABC) in the updated node program without authorization, a fact that had violated fairness, the core spirit of blockchain.

The first exchange supporting BCHA futures trading

BCHA (BCHABC) is the forked currency of BCH, after the fork, BCH Node along with its supported protocol nodes came out the winner to inherit the BCH token symbol, and CoinEx has also selected BCH Node and its supported protocol nodes as heir to the BCH token, as it got more votes from the community than the other.

CoinEx is a committed supporter of the BCH ecosystem, as well as the first exchange to support BCHA futures transactions and accept BCH as a pricing currency. CoinEx launched the BCHA / BCH and BCHN / BCH futures trading service from September 23, 2020.

After the fork of November 16, 2020, CoinEx immediately launched the BCHA / USDT and BCHA / BTC trading pairs, becoming the first exchange in issuing the forked coin and supporting your transactions. The composition of the BTCUSD contract index remains the same as before the fork

On July 6 of this year, CoinEx published an announcement to support the rebranding and renaming of the BCHA and to issue XEC at the exchange rate of 1 BCHA = 1,000,000 XEC. Throughout the history of cryptocurrency, developers usually enjoy supreme power, so it was with Satoshi Nakamoto, with cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Polkadot and Filecoin and even BSV and TRON etc., in these cases, the developers were at the same time community leaders, so there was little disagreement.

But the case of BCH is different, the community leaders do not have the administrative power although they offer financing to the developers. As the committed supporter of the BCH ecosystem, CoinEx will continue to support the green development of crypto-assets.

