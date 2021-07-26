Cryptocurrency : CoinEx exchange review – CRYPT TREND

Currently, not having access to cryptocurrencies, even if you believe in it or not, would be to miss important opportunities. We know that adapting to change is not easy, but if you are reading this article or this page, you probably already know that. For the same reason we want to present you with a reliable exchange to carry out your operations. We introduce you to the CoinEx exchange, and the advantages it has to offer.

CoinEx basic data

Name: CoinEx

Foundation year: 2017

Minimum deposit: Does not have

Website: CoinEx.com

Founded in December 2017, CoinEx can be defined as a global and professional cryptocurrency exchange service provider. Currently, they support multiple languages ​​such as Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Russian, etc. They also offer global business services in more than 100 countries.

This decentralized trading platform based on CoinEx Smart Chain, supports automatic market making algorithm and traditional order book mode.

Usability

One of its main advantages is that it makes trading more flexible and friendly with traditional transaction practices, providing users with a highly functional, simple and easy-to-use operating interface.

CoinEx provides high-leverage trading and hedging services to professional users, including perpetual contracts, loans, among others. More innovative and competitive contractual products are also being prepared.

CoinEx core team members belong to world leading internet and finance companies. This includes cryptocurrency professionals with rich experience in R&D, global operations, and industry services. With its proprietary trading comparison system and excellent user experience, we regard CoinEx as a highly secure, stable and efficient cryptocurrency exchange for global users.

Additional benefits of CoinEx

CoinEx serves global users with exchange services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They also offer multilingual support, strong community support, and professional customer service. You also have the option of joining their global communities to exchange ideas with crypto enthusiasts from around the world.

This exchange also has comprehensive security protection and a proprietary high-speed matchmaking engine. Thanks to this, they guarantee stability under the concurrence of thousands of orders, each of which will be in good hands.

In addition to an excellent trading team with extensive experience in the blockchain and financial industry, CoinEx has a 100% reserve guarantee.

Deposits and withdrawals

Regarding deposits, if you are from Latin America you don’t have to worry, since CoinEx accepts Fiats from the region to buy cryptocurrencies. As for deposits in cryptocurrencies, they are allowed and do not have an additional fee or fee. However, the minimum deposit amount varies from one cryptocurrency to another, as well as the withdrawal fee. The complete list with the data in this regard can be found at this link.

The CoinEx Tx fee varies depending on the VIP level and the level of market making. The VIP level depends on the holding of CET (native token of the platform), while the market-making level is based on the volume of operations.

The actual user fees are determined by the lower number between the VIP discount and the Market Maker discount. Market makers are those who buy or sell at a certain price. They provide the gasoline / depth to the market. For more information on this point, we recommend you visit their website.

Trading

Registration on the platform is very easy. You can do it either from your computer or through the CoinEx application. Only needing a few minutes to complete the entire process, from which you can deposit funds into your account and start performing operations.

This is what the contract platform of the CoinEx exchange looks like. It provides you with all the information you need and is user-friendly. Source: CoinEx

On the platform they have more than 300 trading pairs from which you can choose. They also have a wide range of cryptocurrency options that you can buy or sell in real time. And if you have any problems in the process, you have a support team available for you at any time as we mentioned above. Perpetual contracts also have a wide range of variety that you can choose from.

Ambassador program

CoinEx offers an ambassador program to earn ongoing passive income after completing marketing events and designated tasks. The CoinEx Ambassador Program awards up to 50% of the transaction fees generated by its referred users as a referral commission.

Passive income sources

In CoinEx you can find sources of passive income, thanks to different mechanisms offered by the Exchange: crypto loans, stake mining and automated market creation (AMM).

Conclusions

In general, a good exchange should offer crypto market investors opportunities to generate large profits in a short time, but safely. Therefore, after analyzing the CoinEx platform, we can say that it is one of the best in the market to carry out operations with this type of products. If you would like to join, and try it out for yourself, we invite you to also explore the advantages of its ambassador program. This consists of the agent ambassador and their referrals.

