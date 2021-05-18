Cryptocurrency : Coinbase Seeks Additional $ 1.25 Billion Funding Through Institutional Investors

Coinbase said Monday that it plans to raise about $ 1.2 billion from the private debt offering in an attempt to inject funds, following the continued underperformance of its Nasdaq-listed stocks.

The cryptocurrency exchange will also be given initial buyers of the notes a 30-day option to buy up to an additional principal amount of $ 187.5 million to take over the over-allotments.

Participants will accrue interest semi-annually

According to the announcement, the note will earn interest, to be paid semi-annually, with a maturity period scheduled for June 1, 2026, unless it is converted, redeemed or purchased earlier. Additionally, the notes can be converted into Class A shares of the exchange, cash, or both at Coinbase’s choice.

This move comes just a month after Coinbase went public through a direct listing on Nasdaq. Although the company’s stock is not performing as expected before listing, Coinbase said it made $ 1.8 billion in total revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

The offer is available only to institutional participants.

Coinbase says the offering will be available only to participants managing a minimum of $ 100 million in securities issued by other companies.

A senior convertible note is a debt security that allows the holder to obtain streams of interest payments. Coinbase also stated the terms of the offerings by reiterating that the notes will be unsecured obligations of the exchange.

The announcement also revealed that the initial conversion, as well as the interest, will be set based on the offer price.

Despite the offer, COIN’s stock has continued to underperform in the market, as it fell to $ 245 in line with a 35% drop in the price of Bitcoin.

The result for the first quarter of 2021 was published a week before its direct listing on Nasdaq. Trading volume has also appreciated in the quarter under review, gaining an impressive 276% in revenue.