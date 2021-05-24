Cryptocurrency : Coinbase hires former Goldman executive to lead regulatory affairs

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), operator of a cryptocurrency exchange, announced today in a blog post that Faryar Shirzad will join the company as Director of Policy.

In his most recent role, Shirzad served as Global Co-Director of the Office of Government Affairs at Goldman Sachs. He was also a White House deputy national security adviser.

Expanding on Shirzad’s role at Coinbase, the company’s post read:

“As Policy Director, Faryar will engage with legislators, regulators and other policy experts to harness the full potential of cryptocurrencies to drive a more equitable financial system alongside job creation, GDP growth and innovation.”

Coinbase went public last month via direct listing with a valuation of nearly $ 90 billion at the time of its public debut. The shares have plunged 40% since then in line with the downtrend in Bitcoin prices and the company is trading at a current valuation of around $ 47 billion.

Cryptocurrencies face increased regulatory scrutiny around the world.

Bitcoin prices are down 40% from the year’s high amid pressure from Chinese regulators. China recently revealed plans to retrain cryptocurrency trading and mining in China, leading to increased volatility in crypto assets.

And earlier this month, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial stability, indicating that more and more regulation of electronic currency may be justified. popular.