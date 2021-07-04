Cryptocurrency : Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and President of the United States Fed Meet in May

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, met with CEO Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase. The meeting was made public thanks to central bank records, which show that the meeting took place almost two months ago, on May 11. Interestingly, it is one of only two meetings during which Powell met with CEOs for the entire month of May.

Jerome Powell’s encounter with Brian Armstrong comes amid heightened interest in crypto trading as the price of digital currencies has skyrocketed.

The prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other currencies have risen due to the fact that people are considering these digital assets. As a hedge against ever-increasing inflation.

Also, Brian Armstrong met a lot of people around the same time, and on May 14, he tweeted a photo of himself with Ryan and Nancy Pelosi. The current Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In recent years, the cryptocurrency industry made many attempts to increase adoption and push regulation. Cryptocurrency representatives and officials from various projects met with all kinds of government officials, legislators, top traders, and traditional investors. And many others, trying to educate them about cryptocurrencies, explain how everything works, its potential, and more.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong meets with politicians and agency heads

The meeting with Brian Armstrong also took place at an interesting time, as it was still before prices fell. Cryptocurrencies are at their peak, and the Fed was also in the middle of its investigation into CBDCs, the results of which are not yet known to the public. However, the article about it should be published sometime this summer.

The two weren’t alone either, as former House Speaker Paul Ryan also attended. Additionally, the meeting is the latest in a long series of meetings by Armstrong with various political leaders in Washington. Armstrong commented at the time that all of the politicians and heads of agencies he met with were very thoughtful and committed people and that he was happy to form friendships and have his teams connected to those of Coinbase.

More about the institution of a digital currency

In one of the tweets, Brian Armstrong said:

“The politicians and heads of agencies I met with were thoughtful and committed people. And I was happy that our teams were connected and that new friendships were formed.

Although Powell’s agenda did not reveal the topics discussed, Armstrong referenced the meeting in a Twitter thread on May 14. The Coinbase CEO said that his goal in speaking with members of Congress and the heads of various federal agencies was to help answer questions from lawmakers about cryptocurrencies. And get more regulatory clarity for such technology in the United States.

At the time, Armstrong said he had expressed his views on China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC). Saying that he believed it posed “a long-term threat to the reserve currency status of the US dollar if the United States does not act quickly to create its own.” Just over a week later, Powell announced that the Fed would advance the investigation to implement a CBDC.

Coinbase is the largest crypto exchange in the United States with 56 million verified users. And, more than $ 223 billion in assets became the first crypto exchange to list directly on the NASDAQ.

