Cryptocurrency : Coin Metrics tells how Musk and China led investors to sell their bitcoins

Key facts:

Investors who had bought bitcoin during its all-time highs sold at a loss.

On May 12, a growing process of entry of bitcoins to exchanges began.

Coin Metrics data confirms how Elon Musk’s tweets against bitcoin (BTC) – along with the announcement of restrictive measures in China – contributed to the biggest drop in the price of the main cryptocurrency so far in 2021.

In their most recent report, the firm’s analysts explain how the massive liquidation process that culminated in the cryptocurrency crash was launched.

In the newsletter on the state of the network this Tuesday, May 25, Coin Metrics notes that the net inflow of BTC to exchanges began an upline 14 days ago, shortly after Elon Musk announced that he would not accept bitcoin as a means of payment for Tesla vehicles.

After Tesla publicly announced a $ 1.5 billion purchase of BTC in early February, an incoming flood of retail investors helped push the price to a new all-time high of more than $ 63k. But now, many of those new entrants appear to have exited after Tesla’s change in attitude. Much of the supply that was bought in recent months due to a wave of Tesla hype is passing into stronger hands. Coin Metrics Report.

In this way, since May 12, a relatively high amount of BTC began to be deposited in exchanges, compared to the amount that was withdrawn.

“By May 19, net foreign exchange inflows reached their highest level in years,” states the analysis, indicating that that day there was a “cascade liquidation” which precipitated the price drop to $ 30,000. Investors thus initiated a massive transfer of their BTC to exchanges.

The downward curve of the chart shows how Musk’s announcement, followed by restrictive measures in China, led to cascading liquidation on exchanges in just one week. Fountain. Coin Metrics.

The sudden entry of BTC into exchange houses indicates that some investors were transferring with the intention of selling or exchanging for stablecoins.

Coin Metrics highlights that Binance’s platform was the one that benefited the most from the income of BTC, while the Huobi exchange saw the highest number of withdrawals.

This fact does not surprise analysts, considering that Binance is the largest exchange in the world, with a large futures market.

However, it must be considered that Binance is not based in mainland China, unlike Huobi. The analysis takes this fact as a sample of the pressures that these platforms would be experiencing in the Asian country, which led investors to move their capital to platforms abroad.

The following graph presents BTC flows to exchanges since January 2021. It is observed that the amount of bitcoins that entered Binance started to increase substantially from mid-May, surpassing 4,000 BTC. The opposite happened at Huobi, where some 2,000 BTC were withdrawn on the same date.

BTC flows on exchanges have been declining since February this year. Source: Coin Metrics.

“This offensive against Chinese exchanges and commerce could be one more factor in the change that is looming in the Bitcoin network, if that supply finally leaves China and reaches other hands,” says Coin Metrics. With this they cite the view that many analysts have – and that they share – according to which the restrictive measures applied in China finally will help to further decentralize the platform.

Fear also leads to capitulation

While the selling pressure that started in China contributed greatly to the price drop in the past week, the sell-off was already underway much earlier.

“It all started after the first Elon Musk announcements,” says Coin Metrics. He adds that, although the owner of Tesla clarified his decision not to accept bitcoin for the sale of vehicles saying that Tesla had not sold any of its bitcoins, “the massive sale had already begun.”

The report relates that after May 12 the amount of “revived BTC” began to increase. They refer with this term to the bitcoins that had been held in the network in a period of 90 to 180 days.

The offer of these BTC was reactivated from that date. Consequently, “much of the supply that flowed to the exchanges was likely purchased between December 2020 and May 2021. A large portion of it was purchased after February.”

Many sold at a loss, taking into account that the indicators indicate that most bitcoiners had bought when the price of bitcoin was at its all-time highs ($ 50,000 to $ 64,000).

Possibly fear was what led the holders of these cryptocurrencies to capitulate. On this, CriptoNoticias reported that, according to the Fear and Greed (fear and greed) index, the position of investors regarding the cryptocurrency reached a point of “extreme fear” after Musk’s tweets.