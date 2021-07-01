Cryptocurrency : Cockapoo, the useful meme-token that will change the dog poop industry

Compartir

Cockapoo is a community-driven project, designed to promote long-term growth and profitability for its owners and the community. The team believes in a utilitarian approach, making decisions based on what brings the most value to our holders.

They are a BEP20 token that operates on Binance-Smart-Chain with a deflationary concept that charges a transaction fee of 8%. The commission is broken down into a 2% redistribution, a 4% LP allocation, a 1% burn and a 1% allocation to its operating and development fund.

NFT platform

They are currently developing a socialized NFT platform that will allow users to easily buy, sell, and collaborate on projects. They are also developing a mobile application that will allow P2P payments for the removal of canine waste in streets and parks. Yes, they are monetizing dog poop and park cleaning.

Its mobile application is currently under development and will promote, encourage and standardize the proper disposal of canine waste. The application will allow community members to send payments to other members and professionals for the removal of waste. Part of your operating and development fund will directly finance the removal of waste through the app. The app is designed to build communities that care about the integrity of their local dog parks. Subsequent updates to the app will allow for more socialized community experiences, such as scheduling dates for dogs of similar breeds and play styles.

The mission

Your mission is to help eliminate dog waste and make the world a cleaner place. They plan to do this by standardizing and incentivizing dog poop removal through a mobile app, as well as directly cleaning and sanitizing dog parks around the world through our charitable contributions. Believe it or not, canine waste is a serious problem, just look at the stats.

