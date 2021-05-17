Cryptocurrency : Cobie Livestream Raises $ 800,000 in Cryptocurrency to Pay for Childhood Cancer Treatment

Compartir

Cobie, the host of the Uponly podcast and a popular crypto Twitter personality, powered a fundraising session for John Oliver, a six-year-old who is currently battling leukemia. The initiative was quite successful, caught the attention of people like FTX executive Sam Bankman Fried, and managed to raise over $ 800,000 to pay for Oliver’s treatment.

Cobie Livestream Mob raised $ 800K

Cobie, aka “Crypto Cobain,” hosted a live streaming event for John Oliver Zippay, a 6-year-old who is currently battling leukemia. The idea to raise funds for the boy came from another Twitter crypto influencer nicknamed “Ice Bagz.” Crypto expert Ice Bagz saw John Zippay’s story and decided to contribute to the boy’s family by dealing with medical bills due to the situation.

The fundraising event was a huge success and managed to get the attention of all corners of crypto Twitter. One of the highlights was the appearance of Sam Bankman Fried, CEO of FTX Exchange, who donated 12 ether to the cause valued at $ 40,000 at the time of donation. This quickly escalated, and in the end, the family managed to get over $ 800,000 worth of ether and other Ethereum-based tokens (ETH), including USDC and tether (USDT), among others.

This is not the first time Cobie has done something like this. He once raided the live stream of Cameron Ferguson, a Twitch musician, leading to a fundraiser to give him $ 85,000 in cryptocurrency last April. And in another live stream, he led the raid on Mela Bee, a Twitch singer who managed to get $ 250,000 in donations.

Who is John Zippay?

John Zippay, the boy showered with donations, is a boy who appeared in a video that went viral in 2020. The video showed him receiving a standing ovation from his friends and returning to his school after facing six months of chemotherapy. This has been a four-year struggle for her family, who have had to pay for all her treatment and care.

JO continues to inspire many, and his battle with cancer is a message of HOPE. From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank everyone who helped support our family and blessed it with a great future. pic.twitter.com/4rGybrTVDQ – John Zippay (@john_zippay) May 14, 2021

The boy’s family was delighted after Cobie’s live broadcast, and even John thanked “crypto Twitter” with a colorful banner and a smile, showing that cryptocurrency can also be used to help people in need.

What do you think of Cobie raising $ 800,000 for John Zippay? Let us know in the comment section below.

