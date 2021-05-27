Cryptocurrency : Claim your privacy online with Utopia P2P and Crypton

In today’s hyper-connected world, privacy – or the lack of it – is a more important issue than ever. Your personal data is a valuable asset for advertisers and for those who wish to scrutinize (and censor). One of the most effective ways to track yourself on the Internet is to follow the transactions you make, and the digital traces left by your transactions. The 1984 Group created Utopia as a Peer-to-Peer ecosystem to protect your identity and your freedoms on the Internet. And at the heart of that network is the Crypton private digital currency (CRP).

What exactly is Crypton and what can you do with it?

Crypton is permanently settled in less than 3 seconds, allows microtransactions and automated payments through integrated APIs. All transactions are not only fast, but also untraceable and irreversible.

Crypton launched as an integral part of the Utopia P2P ecosystem, on November 18, 2019 without an ICO, private investors, or team allocation. It is based on blockchain technology and is designed to provide users with complete anonymity and freedom.

In short, it is the optimal digital currency for those who want to make fast and 100% confidential financial transactions.

What sets Crypton apart from other cryptocurrencies?

There is currently an avalanche of different cryptocurrencies on the market, with more and more being launched. Some are surrounded by great attention and fanfare. However, for a cryptocurrency to be adopted (and thus retain its value), it has to offer more than just hype. You need defining characteristics to differentiate yourself from the competition.

The two key features that distinguish Crypton from other cryptocurrencies are its sophisticated form of encryption and that transactions are completely private by default.

As mentioned above, Crypton is part of the Utopia ecosystem, a system whose objective is to guarantee the total protection of your privacy. Like Bitcoin, Crypton is not controlled by a single entity. It is fully decentralized and works independently of any authority, be it a large company, institution, central bank or even government. In the absence of a central server or control, Crypton, and indeed the entire Utopia network, is less susceptible to being attacked or manipulated in the currency markets.

More details about it

Many other cryptocurrencies are not as private as their advocates would have you believe. Some carry metadata and can be forked into new currencies, reducing the value of the original chain. Situations like this compromise your privacy, while making the original coin more vulnerable to attack.

However, cutting edge technology developed by the 1984 Group for Utopia has ensured that Crypton cannot be forked or exploited in any way. What’s more, not even the creators of the Utopia ecosystem can alter their algorithms, and that includes Crypton’s.

The encryption features are provided in the u-wallet by default. All your assets are kept in an encrypted container and protected by multi-level cryptographic methods. Your currency will be protected from any hacker, regardless of the computing power it has.

Transactions on the Crypton network are as secure as storage. Your transaction is encrypted and a cryptographic signature links the transfer of your transaction to the blockchain. No one can associate your transactions with your IP address. In other words, no one can ever find out who has paid what to whom when using Crypton.

The future of CRP

Since Crypton is such a young coin, it is difficult to compare it to other cryptocurrencies. However, it seems that Crypton will go to more. Several exchanges want to host Crypton for free (which tells us something about the demand for the coin).

Since Crypton is the exclusive digital currency of the revolutionary Utopia P2P ecosystem, its demand will only increase as adoption of the ecosystem continues to grow. There is great interest in the currency on the Internet, which can be confirmed by doing a search for “What is Crypton?” Googling and examining the results for yourself.

Could Crypton be the next Bitcoin? Will it make its early adopters rich the same way the biggest cryptocurrencies have? There’s only one way to find out, and we invite you to join us in anticipating the inevitable.

Risk warning: The information in this content should be taken for informational purposes only, it is not intended under any point of view to encourage the purchase / sale of financial instruments.

