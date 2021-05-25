Cryptocurrency : Chivas de Guadalajara celebrates anniversary with NFT and design contest

On its 115th Anniversary, the Chivas de Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s most iconic teams, joins the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) fever with an art contest about the team and auctions for altruistic purposes.

The Guadalajara Sports Club announced that it would explore the growing culture of digital art through the NFTs, digital assets that allow you to easily acquire, sell and own a virtual or physical property, such as oil paintings.

For the celebration, the Club has designed eleven digital works that immortalize the Chivas Rayadas career, which will be auctioned from June 7, in the first stage. The winning entry of the contest will join the auction alongside the official NFTs later.

The call for the design contest will be open from May 24 to anyone in the world who wants to participate and that he has “the interest and talent to create a work that reflects the spirit of the Club Deportivo de Guadalajara”.

The innovative spirit of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, motivated by the nascent ecosystem of NFTs in sport, seeks to immortalize and commemorate the most iconic moments that have lived with their fans in these 115 years of life, making them part of this great celebration. Club Deportivo Guadalajara Chivas Rayadas, Communiqué.

How to participate in the Chivas art contest

The call to participate in the Chivas contest admits drawing, photography, collage, animation and GIF, with original unpublished material.

The winning artist will receive 50% of the profits made after the auction, the rest will be donated for altruistic purposes to the Jorge Vergara Foundation.

Participants must publish their work on Twitter or Instagram, with the hashtag #ChivasNFT. The submission of entries to the contest ends on June 13 at 23:59:59 CST.

A day later, the evaluation of the works by the judges begins. Its decision will be communicated on June 21. The winner must deliver the work in the format indicated in the call that same day to be included in the official auction that will end on July 9.

Chivas de Guadalajara celebrates its 115th anniversary with this NFT collection. Source: chivasdecorazon.com

Chivas de Guadalajara in NFT thanks to Avalanche and Avocado Blockchain

The president of the Sports Club, Amaury Vergara hopes that with “the ecosystem of NFT and digital collectibles in Mexico in full maturity”, they can approach ‘digitally’ the fans of the team, both in Mexico and in other countries.

The NFTs that will put the Chivas de Guadalajara up for auction will be implemented by the technological firm Avocado Blockchain Services, on Avalanche, an open source blockchain platform.

Avalanche, meanwhile, allows developers to deploy smart contracts on their network, making it possible to create tokens, variable capitalization assets, and non-fungible tokens.

June could be an important month for the NFT market

June could be an important month for the NFT market, with several projects on the horizon including the inauguration of Binance NFT, integrations on major social networks like Instagram in Creator’s Week.

Likewise, the American producer Fox, revealed that it has plans to create its own NFT market for the Ricky & Morty series.

NFTs are also becoming increasingly relevant in sport, especially in soccer. Already in April, CriptoNoticias announced that the Liga Mexicana could also launch its non-fungible tokens for the start of the 2021-2022 season.

The same has happened in other soccer teams in the world, such as Boca Juniors of Argentina, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Now is the turn of Chivas, which is considered one of the soccer football teams with the largest number of fans in Mexico and the United States.

Some of NFT’s collectors hope that, like works of art, these tokens will become more valuable over time. Recently, Coingecko revealed that the capitalization of NFTs reached USD 23 billion.