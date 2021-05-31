Cryptocurrency : Chinese traders challenge the current cryptocurrency crackdown by secretly gambling

Chinese cryptocurrency investors are going against the biggest government crackdown on cryptocurrencies since 2017 by placing secret bets. A report broke this news on May 31, noting that this development shows how hard the Chinese government has to work to control the speculative boom in cryptocurrencies. Instinctive selling in recent weeks has reportedly prompted the return of over-the-counter (OTC) platforms.

According to the report, which cited data from the Chinese cryptocurrency price tracking website Feixiaohao, the exchange rate between the Chinese yuan and the Tether (USDT) plummeted as much as 4.4% after the Chinese government tightened restrictions on cryptocurrency trading earlier this month. As a result, the cryptocurrency sector lost approximately $ 1 trillion (£ 0.71 trillion), as Chinese traders account for a significant portion of the global crypto trading volume.

However, the exchange rate has since recovered more than half of its loss. This recovery is allegedly driven by merchants who are striving to continue trading cryptocurrencies without legal liability. Apparently, transactions on OTC platforms and peer-to-peer networks are difficult to trace, even for the authorities. This is because companies like Huobi and OKEx allow clients to bid and bid. Once merchants agree on a price, they use a separate payment platform to exchange yuan for cryptocurrency. As such, the authorities remain at a loss as they have no way of connecting one step of the transaction to the other.

Traders remain resilient despite sell-off

While the recent slump in the crypto market has discouraged traders from investing in the nascent space, Chinese traders are resilient and optimistic for the long term. One such enthusiast is a 35-year-old Shanghai-based real estate consultant named Charles. According to Charles, the poor performance of the cryptocurrency market right now is almost a fleeting moment.

While claiming to have lost $ 11 million (£ 7.76 million) in three days, Charles says he considers this loss to return a fraction of the gains he made during the cryptocurrency boom that saw Bitcoin (BTC) hit. a maximum of $ 64,863.10 (£ 45,759.94). He went on to reveal that he has been investing in cryptocurrencies since 2017, and believes that the burgeoning industry could perform exceptionally in the next 10 to 20 years.

At the time of writing this article, at 10:50 am UTC, most of the coins in the crypto market are trying to recover from their losses, with BTC / USD changing hands at $ 36,963.74 (26,083.46 pounds) after gaining 3.13 % in the last 24 hours. However, BTC is still 43.14% below its ATH despite these efforts.

