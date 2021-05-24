Cryptocurrency : Chinese crackdown on Bitcoin (BTC): a massive exodus of miners is coming

Following the Chinese regulator’s decision to crack down on cryptocurrency operators in the country, miners are gradually closing their stores and moving elsewhere. Major cryptocurrency miners, including BTC.TOP and Huobi Mall, are shutting down their operations in the country in response to stricter regulation.

The crackdown has affected the price of Bitcoin

Bitcoin has been malfunctioning lately after news of the increased crackdown broke out. Interestingly, Vice President Liu He’s announcement on Friday is the first time the country has focused directly on cryptocurrency mining.

It is not surprising that it affected the price of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) and cryptocurrencies, as the country provides up to 70% of the world’s cryptocurrency supply.

Bitcoin plummeted after the move, losing as much as 17% on Sunday. Now it has lost about 50% of its value over the past week.

Global crackdown on cryptocurrencies

Governments have cited money laundering and high investment risks as the main reasons for their stance against cryptocurrencies. But the decentralized nature of crypto assets has made it difficult to craft an appropriate regulatory framework in the industry.

As a result, different governments have taken drastic measures in an attempt to supposedly stop the high risks associated with such digital assets.

President Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, lit the fire when he suggested stricter regulation on cryptocurrencies considering their greatest risks to financial stability.

China’s interest in its CBDC remains high

China, in particular, has not been friendly to cryptocurrency trading, as the government initially banned banks from any crypto activity in 2017.

The country’s interest in introducing its central bank digital currency (CBDC) remains high. It has also supported blockchain, the technology on which Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are based.

On Sunday, Huobi’s subsidiary, Huobi Mall, stated that it had suspended all of its custodial business.

The company said it is in contact with overseas service providers to export mining rigs in the future. Huobi added that customers should rest easy in this situation while the company tries to put things in order.