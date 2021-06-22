Cryptocurrency : Chinese Bitcoin miners receive settlement offer in Miami

The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, offered the spaces of his city to Chinese Bitcoin miners expelled from some provinces of that nation. He affirmed that the city has an infrastructure capable of generating electricity that is totally renewable and non-polluting, such as that from nuclear energy. Suarez is one of the most enthusiastic politicians about digital currencies.

China’s actions against the Bitcoin mining business in some provinces such as Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang, is generating uncertainty. A brief period of two months, the owners of the digital farms received to abandon their activity. The important thing about this is that between those two provinces they concentrate 48% of the total computing power of Bitcoin.

The vast majority of these farms still do not have a safe destination outside or within the Asian country. Some regions with low energy costs, which have politicians open to cryptocurrencies such as Texas, say they are willing to receive the diaspora. Another of the cities with the same characteristics is Wyoming and now Miami in the state of Florida.

What does the diaspora of Chinese Bitcoin miners represent?

The fact that more than half of Chinese Bitcoin miners have nowhere to settle is concerning for the network. The Bitcoin Blockchain strengthens its security as more miners join the game. This growth of the hashrate weaves complex encryption networks in the transaction blocks.

On the other hand, if the hashrate drops, the encryption will be weaker, which can leave the network in some vulnerability. In that sense, the disconnection of that large number of miners, and all the logistics that the reconnection implies, will not be done in a short time. This is one of the most negative points of the centralization of the mining business.

However, in the long term this is positive news for the entire ecosystem in general for multiple reasons. The first is that mining will be decentralized, expanding outside of China. In this way, there will be no danger that a government could significantly affect the development of the cryptocurrency again.

The second positive aspect related to this is that the places that host Chinese Bitcoin miners have clean energy. At least this applies to the case of Texas or Miami, places where the differences in energy production are notable when compared to the two mentioned Chinese provinces.

In nuclear power plants like this one, the mayor of Miami entrusts to house the Chinese miners of Bitcoin.

Cheap nuclear energy for all

During an interview with CNBC, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was enthusiastic about welcoming a large part of the mining diaspora. According to him, the source of energy caused by nuclear fusion is infinite and does not emit greenhouse gases. In addition, its production cost and, therefore, its sale is one of the cheapest that exists.

“We want to make sure our city has a chance to compete,” he said. He also stressed that he has held talks with several mining companies and the offer has been the same: “we want them to settle here,” reported CNBC.

The provinces of Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang in China are largely powered by energy from fossil fuels, mainly coal and gas. The existence of large numbers of mining farms, attracted by the cool climate of the area, caused significant levels of contamination. To solve this environmental tragedy, the government of the People’s Republic of China ordered an investigation to measure the real impact of mining. The result of the analysis, led the authorities to make the decision to eliminate Bitcoin mining in the area.

In other words, Chinese Bitcoin miners installed where they shouldn’t have. It should be noted that the industrialization plans of the Communist Party of China include environmental commitments.

The migration will be done either way

Although logistics are required to move 48% of mining farms from China to as far away as Texas, the process is no secret. In simple words, Bitcoin miners do not require special conditions to operate. They simply require an inexpensive power source and a good internet connection.

Unlike other industries, such as gold or oil, mining does not require settling in areas where the resources to be exploited are located. Therefore, the infrastructure is always the same.

Of all the requirements that Bitcoin miners look for, the most indispensable is a cheap source of energy. Profits from mining are totally dependent on it. This is because if the electricity bill is very high compared to the production of the machines, the business is no longer profitable.

This situation is precisely the one that Mayor Suarez covers, by offering the alternative of nuclear energy. “The simple fact that we have nuclear energy means that we have energy at low prices,” he emphasized.

