Cryptocurrency : Chinese bitcoin miner expands to North America

The government of China is taking on climate protection and as a consequence, the pressure on Bitcoin miners is growing. Meanwhile, Chinese company BIT Mining is building a new pillar in Texas.

BIT Mining Limited has invested $ 25.74 million in a new Bitcoin mining facility in Texas. For the project, the Chinese company partnered with Dorry Creek, a subsidiary of the mining chip maker.

BIT Mining and Dorry Creek want to build and operate the new mining center together. According to a press release, it should have a capacity of 57.2 megawatts. BIT Mining promises that 85 percent of the energy will come from ecological sources.

The company is not new to the mining game. It only acquired bitcoin mining pool BTC.com in April. In addition, BIT Mining owns three hydroelectric mining facilities in Sichuan province in southwest China.

Due to low electricity prices, China has long been considered a Bitcoin mining paradise. Meanwhile, in the course of setting new climate targets, the Chinese government is cutting back on energy-starved fallow lands. In addition to increased monitoring of mining farms, Beijing almost completely stopped crypto mining in Inner Mongolia.

The Chinese government recently banned domestic banks and financial service providers from handling Bitcoin. Not only did this have a devastating effect on the price of the major cryptocurrency, but such a move could also have unpleasant consequences for Chinese Bitcoin miners. Therefore, it seems prudent that BIT Mining is expanding to the other side of the Pacific.

Disclaimer: These lines are not a substitute for investment advice, investments in the crypto market are made at your own risk. Invest only what you are willing to lose. I receive commissions for purchases made through the links in this publication.