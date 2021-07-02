Cryptocurrency : China’s mining exodus is a ‘big net positive for crypto,’ says Mike Novogratz

Compartir

Despite China’s weakening, Bitcoin still exists and survives in many ways, says the CEO of Galaxy Digital.

As major miners leave China one after another following the country’s crackdown on Bitcoin (BTC), Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has echoed other experts seeing migration out of China as a positive development. .

Novogratz explained on Bloomberg that despite China’s attempt to undermine Bitcoin, such as banning mining, banning leverage, and even banning Bitcoin in some places, the original cryptocurrency is still alive and well. “Bitcoin still exists and survives in many ways,” he said, adding that the migration of miners out of China could be “a huge net positive for the ecosystem.”

The last few weeks, in which the crypto market experienced high volatility with sudden price drops across the board, was an incredibly successful test for the crypto ecosystem as a whole, according to Novogratz.

“We had a crash,” Novogratz summed up, referring to the 65% drop in Bitcoin’s price from all-time highs, adding:

“We did not have the diving protection equipment. We had no trials. The system worked as it was supposed to. It is a very robust system that has been built in a short time ”.

Speaking about the public perception of the crypto ecosystem, Novogratz singled out Bitcoin as “opening its lane” as digital gold. Gold has been around for 3,000 years, he recalled, adding: “I hope that Bitcoin will be the digital version of gold for the next 3,000 years.”

Novogratz said he believes that “Ethereum will likely become the second largest, or maybe even the largest cryptocurrency one day.” It will be used at the basic level of trust, he summarized, “Web 3.0, where things are built on top of it.” He noted that it has strong competitors like Terra and Solana and it is not a sure win for Ethereum.

Novogratz also listed the most recent additions to the crypto ecosystem, such as decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens before concluding: