Cryptocurrency : China’s crackdown shows that industrial Bitcoin mining is a problem

Bitcoin’s reliance on large-scale mining infrastructure and geographic concentration has been highlighted by China’s recent mining crackdown. In May, China announced that it would get tough on cryptocurrency mining and trading in response to financial risks. The nation’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies is not new, rather it is a reiteration of previous positions on the risks of digital currency to economic stability, in response to recent price fluctuations.

For the first time, cryptocurrency miners are targeted to enforce existing guidelines. Mining hardware still presents a potential risk, even if mining is moved to other locations. This could show that the switch from the Ethereum blockchain to proof-of-stake (PoS), which can run on consumer-grade equipment, is a more reliable path to decentralization and offers greater resistance against such risks.

Bitcoin (BTC) mining relies on large-scale industrial cryptocurrency mining farms and has been largely concentrated in China, which accounts for 65% of the global hash rate. Custom hardware manufacturing in China has supported this trend, with one in two ASIC miners produced being distributed to Chinese miners. The crackdown has caused great turmoil in the Bitcoin markets.

The hash rate of the Bitcoin network has dropped to a 12-month low, with more provinces ordering miners to shut down. The uncertainty about what may happen to the confiscated mining hardware has hit the overall network hard. This is a massive loss for what was a multi-billion dollar industry for Chinese miners.

China’s political position on Bitcoin seeks “financial stability and social order” and is possibly the result of geopolitical interests related to the desire to eliminate competitors of its own national digital currency, the digital yuan, in addition to its stated goals of reducing carbon emissions and redirecting energy to other industries. The swift crackdown has shown that Bitcoin’s reliance on industrial-scale mining farms, hardware supply chains, and electricity, all of which rely on government policies, can be its Achilles heel.

Miners are now looking to migrate to cold climates, cheap energy, and “crypto-friendly” jurisdictions. This can open up healthy competition for other pro-crypto political positions in other jurisdictions to attract industry participants, as we have seen, for example, with Wyoming’s adoption of legislation favorable to decentralized autonomous organizations and crypto in general . However, it is unclear whether moving the hardware will keep it out of reach of political repression.

Are we decentralized yet?

Hardware has always been a major vulnerability in decentralized infrastructure. In blockchain-based cryptocurrency networks that run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus algorithm, such as Bitcoin, the commonly agreed transaction log is based on a distributed network of computers.

This is vulnerable to structural exploits, including the concentration of hardware mining in industrial-scale factories in certain geographies (such as China), “pre-mined” cryptocurrency with upgraded hardware not yet available to the general market (such as new ASIC models), or supply chain delays.

Having most of the hashing power concentrated in one country, relying on expensive hardware setups, and being subject to regulatory crackdown is contrary to the “decentralized” spirit of Bitcoin that was described by Satoshi Nakamoto. The initial vision of Bitcoin in their whitepaper was a peer-to-peer system, whereby the infrastructure could be run by individuals on a general-purpose computer in a distributed manner (via CPU mining), so that the entire network could not be shut down. down pointing to a single point of failure.

This may also show why Ethereum’s move to PoS consensus is important, and why it has the potential to be more reliable and decentralized in the long run. Attacking a PoS network is more costly in time and money than the cost of hiring or purchasing hardware to attack a PoW blockchain, as an attacker’s coins can be “cut” automatically.

Also, it’s much less flashy to run a PoS validator node on a laptop than it is to run a large-scale hardware mining operation. If someone can run a node from anywhere with consumer-grade equipment, then more people can participate in validating the network, making it more decentralized, and regulators would find it nearly impossible to prevent people from running nodes. On the contrary, the huge energy consuming factories found in mining Bitcoin are much easier to attack.

What’s going on with the hardware?

Mining is on the move, and miners are moving their hardware to nearby areas such as Kazakhstan and Russia. Some crypto-friendly jurisdictions, like Texas, which offers legal clarity for businesses, are competing to attract miners. The hardware is also for sale, with logistics companies reporting that thousands of pounds of mining machines are being shipped to the United States for sale.

Although China’s policy has caused some fear, uncertainty and doubt in the market, it can help eliminate structural vulnerabilities in the network, which is why some Bitcoin supporters have welcomed the crackdown. The goal here for Bitcoiners is long-term decentralization. However, moving hardware is not the same as further decentralizing the network and eliminating vulnerabilities to regulatory crackdowns on miners.

Move Hardware vs. Eliminate Vulnerabilities

Hardware is a difficult problem in decentralized networks. Bitcoin’s requirement for large-scale infrastructure has made it vulnerable to the politics and policies of countries like China. Even if mining does move elsewhere, it may not be decentralized, meaning it could be threatened in other jurisdictions in a way that PoS networks that rely on software that can run on a standard laptop probably won’t. .

These events demonstrate the interdependencies between blockchains and the politics and interests of the nation-state. How jurisdictions respond to the opportunity to attract hardware mining, along with how they address blockchains transitioning to PoS, will have significant implications for the structure and risks for chain networks. long-term blocks.

Kelsie Nabben is a researcher at RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub and Ph.D. candidate at the Center for Research in Digital Ethnography at RMIT University. He is also a member of the board of Blockchain Australia.