Cryptocurrency : China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining affects the price of Bitcoin

Bitcoin plunged more than 10% on Monday. After a crackdown in China against cryptocurrency mining took hold. And, it will be expanded with the prohibition of this activity in a southwestern province.

Bitcoin had surpassed $ 41,000 earlier this week following a tweet from Tesla founder Elon Musk. In which he reiterated that the electric vehicle company will once again accept payments in that cryptocurrency if the miners start using clean energy. However, the attitude of the Chinese authorities has once again weighed down the price of the cryptocurrency. The price of Bitcoin is trading at USD 32,600 according to our internal Crypto Online tool registering a drop of -8.35%, at the time of this article.

Now, it is important to note that mining in China feeds almost 80% of the global cryptocurrency trade. Despite the ban since 2017 to trade with them in the country and the closure of this activity in several provinces.

In a statement, the Agricultural Bank of China, the country’s third-largest lender, explicitly stated that its services should not be used for cryptocurrency-related transactions.

Agricultural Bank of China issued a notice that they will not participate in virtual currency transactions and related activities. Customer accounts participating in such activities will be closed and customer relationships will be terminated. #bitcoin #Cryptocurency pic.twitter.com/vXKNdilmky – 8BTCnews (@btcinchina) June 21, 2021

“The Agricultural Bank of China issued a notice that they will not engage in virtual currency transactions and related activities.” Reported, China-oriented news resource 8btc, translating the original document for social media users.

“The accounts of customers who engage in such activities will be closed and customer relationships will end.”

The result of his publication was instantly recognizable. The price of Bitcoin plunged more than $ 1,000 in minutes before rebounding to $ 33,000.

Closure of 26 mines were recorded in Sichuan province

According to analysts, the regional governments of the Chinese provinces where Bitcoin mining is most developed have given orders to close facilities.

Last week, Sichuan province authorities ordered the closure of 26 mining centers. According to a notice spread on social media and confirmed by a former Bitcoin miner. “There have been working groups that have come to check … making sure we shut down operations and remove the machines,” he said.

The price of Bitcoin plunged to $ 31,000 after hitting a record near $ 65,000 in April. Partly due to repressive measures by Beijing.

The notice directs power companies to stop supplying electricity to all cryptocurrency mines by Sunday. Sichuan province represents one of the largest mining bases in the country.

China says banks should block crypto transactions

As has been announced, a crackdown on mining began in China. Consequently, banks should not provide products or services such as crypto transaction trading, clearing and settlement. The People’s Bank of China also said in a statement.

They should also make sure to identify the capital accounts of virtual currency exchanges and OTC dealers. They must also cut the payment link for transaction funds in a timely manner, he said.

The central bank noted the hype surrounding virtual currency transactions. In this sense, it identified them as a risk of illegal cross-border transactions and money laundering. As well as, a challenge to the economic and financial order. For this reason, it is presumed that it has initiated, in a stronger way, the repression in China against the mining of crypto assets.

MicroStrategy buys another $ 489 million Bitcoins

MicroStrategy reported that it bought around 13,005 bitcoins for $ 489 million in cash at an average price of roughly $ 37,617. Including fees and expenses.

The business intelligence software company now owns about 105,085 bitcoins, which were acquired for a total of $ 2.74 billion. MicroStrategy said that its newly formed subsidiary has around 92,079 BTC of total treasury.

Likewise, CEO Michael Saylor has made acquiring bitcoins a second term for his 32-year-old company. His other business is software development.

The purchase follows MicroStrategy’s collection of $ 500 million from the sale of debt to fund further bitcoin purchases. As the company subsequently submitted an application to sell $ 1 billion in stock to help buy even more of the leading cryptocurrency, we are likely to see another purchase soon.

