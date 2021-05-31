Cryptocurrency : China’s Crackdown Could Help Bitcoin Decentralization: Hedge Fund Director

The market for Bitcoin (BTC / USD) and cryptocurrencies has been affected as a result of China’s recent crackdown on Bitcoin miners in the country. The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices have fallen by a large percentage in recent weeks. Although the market has gotten off to a mild start, it is still too volatile to predict any stability at this time.

However, some market experts believe that the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will soon rebound once many Bitcoin miners have re-established themselves in other regions.

Ulrik Lykke, CEO of crypto hedge fund ARK36, is someone who believes that the current crackdown can help Bitcoin in the long run.

While speaking during a CBNC interview, he believes that the situation in China could greatly contribute to further decentralization of Bitcoin.

According to him, although the hash rate has dropped significantly, it will increase when miners start moving and settling elsewhere. The repression will disperse the miners, as many of them will settle in different places.

While China has accommodated the vast majority of Bitcoin miners, there may not be a particular location with such dominance of miners in the future, Lykke added.

Bitcoin and CBDC can coexist

Lykke also spoke about the Chinese government’s implementation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and the impact it will have on Bitcoin. Many observers believe that part of the reason for the Chinese regulatory crackdown on Bitcoin was to pave the way for the launch and acceptance of its CBDC.

Lykke says there is no set date for the release and it is not sure if it will ever be released. However, he noted that Bitcoin and CBDC can coexist and there is no reason why “one should outperform the other.”

The use of the blockchain technology used to develop both Bitcoin and CBDC can create an avenue for increased interest in Bitcoin.

Bitcoin volatility is temporary

Lykke was asked how the market for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will change structurally due to the Chinese offensive against miners. He stated that the Bitcoin market will be volatile in the short and medium term. However, the market will be active again in the long term.

