Cryptocurrency : China’s CBDC Testing Advances Along 19.25 Million Yuan Distributed to Residents

China is set to conduct its Digital Yuan pilot tests in Shanghai to search for the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

According to the Shanghai Municipality Information Office, the latest proposed test run will see the region distribute up to 19.25 million yuan (about 3 million US dollars) in digital currency to the city’s consumers through a system lottery.

China is one of the major economies that has made progress in its development strides in line with its government-backed Digital Yuan targets. Classified as one of the pioneers of CBDC innovation, China has entered the retail testing of its Digital Yuan. Residents can use the new form of legal tender for small-scale retail payments in their major cities, including Shenzhen. The same program is on the way for Shanghai residents.

According to the announcement made on the official WeChat account, a total of 350,000 digital red envelopes, each containing 55 yuan of digital currency, will be delivered to the lottery winners. This cash is non-refundable and the program is carried out in collaboration with the Shanghai branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the cloud service of the Shanghai branch of the Bank of Communications.

While the first tests through the lottery system were not without problems, China has mainly made progress in integrating the Digital Yuan into people’s lives. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has not announced the date when it will officially launch the Digital Yuan.

However, there are plans to make the new form of money available at the Beijing Olympics scheduled for 2022. At historic games, the Digital Yuan will be available to foreign athletes and visitors, marking the first time that the CBDC will be open. to non-Chinese residents.

The Asian giant has been tightening its crypto regulations lately, as analysts believe this new series of regulations was released to help pave the way for the Digital Yuan to be launched soon.

Image Source: Shutterstock