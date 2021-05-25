Cryptocurrency : China publishes measures to combat Bitcoin mining in Inner Mongolia

Key facts:

The regulation is not only aimed at large mining centers, but even at internet cafes.

The regulation is expected to be extended to other regions of the country.

Inner Mongolia has published eight measures to “resolutely combat and punish mining” of Bitcoin. The North China Autonomous Region Reform and Development Commission will wait until June 1 for citizen feedback on the proposal banning cryptocurrency mining.

The measures indicate that data centers and power plants that offer support for cryptocurrency mining without informing it, will have to “render accounts” to the authorities.

The document adds that the licenses of telecommunications and information technology companies involved in mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be revoked. What’s more, Businesses such as cybercafes that support digital mining will be closed.

Entities, mining projects and other actors that attempt to gain unauthorized access to electric power distribution centers, face criminal charges, as specified in the draft resolution.

When entities such as companies, individuals, etc. carry out money laundering in the form of virtual currency and other illegal activities, they will be transferred to the judicial authorities for handling in accordance with the Criminal Law of the People’s Republic of China and other relevant regulations. Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Development and Reform Commission.

The document adds that all companies and individuals involved in cryptocurrency mining “will be blacklisted” by untrusted entities, in accordance with the country’s relevant regulations.

On the other hand, public officials who use their positions to participate in the mining of bitcoin or who offer protection to whoever does so, will be transferred to the inspection and supervision bodies of the State.

Although this implementation plan is detailed, there is nothing particularly new. However, different government departments may issue different plans in the future, ”columnist Wu Blockchain noted on Twitter of the statement. It refers to that Bitcoin mining has already been warned as a threat for China’s green plans.

All eyes are now on the cities of Xinjiang and Sichuan, northeast and southwest China where large Bitcoin mining farms are also located. These regions are presumed They will soon announce measures similar to those published by Inner Mongolia.

While all this is going on, the accumulated power of Bitcoin miners’ processing (the hash rate) has been falling, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Although the loss of processing power can be due to several causes, the common factor seems to be China if one takes into account that a large part of the main Bitcoin mining pools come from the Asian country.

Bibyt says goodbye to China?

On May 21, at a watershed moment for the price of bitcoin, China announced that it would crack down on bitcoin mining and trading activities. During the following hours the price of the asset fell. Now, it seems that the industry will start to react to government action.

Exchange Bybit announced restrictions for its Chinese users. Source: Bybit.

In that regard, derivatives exchange Bybit announced its own measures. It is because, since June 15, will close the accounts of all users registered Chinese mobile phone numbers. The platform was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Singapore and registered in the Virgin Islands and according to the company it currently has more than two million registered users

A couple of weeks ago, Bybit had announced cloud mining on Ethereum. “With our system, all users have to do is buy the amount of hash rate they want and sit and watch the ethers collected directly from the cloud,” said at the time Bill Xing, director of financial products of the company. .