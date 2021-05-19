Cryptocurrency : China lashes out at cryptocurrencies again

One of the most common events within the crypto world is China’s changes of opinion regarding cryptocurrencies. Well, despite the fact that the Asian giant is home to the main mining farms in the world, concentrating most of the computing power of the Bitcoin network within its territory. The Chinese government often changes its mind on crypto assets, as Scott Melker put it in the Tweet of the day commenting that China is cracking down on cryptocurrencies again:

China flip flops on crypto more than an American politician on… well, everything. – The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) May 18, 2021

China against cryptocurrencies

The Chinese government’s attitude towards cryptocurrencies has always been ambivalent. And it is that, if on the one hand the effort of Beijing to turn the country into the center of technological development worldwide, naturally leads Chinese entrepreneurs to decide to get involved in the crypto market. The decentralized nature of the crypto world prompts the Chinese government to establish measures to try to control cryptocurrencies.

Thus, for years cryptocurrency exchanges have been totally prohibited in the country, as well as the realization of Initial Coin Offerings (ICO’s). Precisely the reason why Binance had to leave the country and settle abroad. Yet at the same time, most of the world’s cryptocurrency mining takes place on Chinese soil. Creating a contradiction difficult to solve.

This has led to the latest change in the official stance of the Chinese government regarding cryptocurrencies. After the news broke that China banned financial institutions and companies from offering products that facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. One more blow for the crypto market, which is already going through a hard time. Eliciting ironic comments from Scott Melker on Twitter:

“China changes its mind about cryptocurrencies more than an American politician about … well, about everything.”

In this way, this event contributes to the increase in uncertainty around the crypto market experienced in recent days. Well, now that China lashes out at cryptocurrencies, many analysts expect the fall in the price of Bitcoin and the main crypto assets to deepen.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related