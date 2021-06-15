Cryptocurrency : China has started paying builders in the Xiong’an region with digital yuan

China has always talked about blockchain technology and the launch of the central bank digital currency (CBDC). The country is also on the right track to implement the first digital currency issued by the government for its citizens.

A recent report shows that China has gone one step further by testing the digital yuan in the Xion’an New Area. The district serves as a testing ground for new economic ideas and is located about 60 miles southwest of Beijing.

The digital yuan used to pay wages to builders

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The Xiong’an government, in a statement on Saturday, declared that the yuan digital pilot is the country’s first “on-chain” payment solution used to pay wages to builders.

Xiong’an also revealed that the project is carried out in collaboration with the development office of the Xoin’an management committee and the Shijiazhuang branch of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

According to the announcement, the region is using the Blockchain fund payment platform to pay salaries.

China has participated in various tests of its CBDC in different regions in recent months. The country is putting everything in place to begin the full take-off of the project, backed by global financial regulators.

The PBOC has also been very active with several pilot projects in different regions, in collaboration with payment providers and commercial banks.

A strong faith in blockchain but not crypto

It is no longer a secret that China has embraced blockchain, as the country encourages greater adoption of the technology. However, Bitcoin, which is a product of technology, has received strong disapproval from the government. Last month, China banned Bitcoin mining, forcing most of the country’s miners to relocate.

He cited Bitcoin as an enabler of money laundering and blamed extreme use of “bad energy” as the main reason for the ban. While some observers believe these reasons, others think that China is only trying to create a way for mass adoption of its CBDC when the pilot phase ends.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money