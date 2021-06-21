Cryptocurrency : China Closes Over 90% of BTC Mining Capacity, Sichuan BTC Sites Massively Shut Down

Compartir

China stepped up law enforcement against domestic Bitcoin mining activities. Bitcoin mining sites in Sichuan province reportedly suffered a massive power outage and lost their ability to conduct more mining operations, according to local media coverage.

BTC mining sites in Sichuan province have reportedly suffered a massive blackout since Sunday, citing local media coverage. Some companies even closed their facilities before the outage.

According to the Global Times, the Sichuan Provincial Development and Reform Commission and the Sichuan Energy Bureau issued a joint notice last Friday. As a result, local authorities called for a total halt to Bitcoin mining activities, ordering local electricity companies to “filter, clean and terminate” mining operations without further power supply before Sunday and to conduct a self-inspection reporting their results hereby. Friday. Additionally, 26 companies are listed and purportedly as crypto mining entities, including Heishui Kedi Big Data Tech Co and Kangding Guorong Tech Co.

Over 90% BTC Mining Capacity Lost

The ban means that more than 90% of China’s Bitcoin mining capacity is estimated to be shut down, at least in the short term. Local netizens described this incident as a collective “mining accident” or even as “the end of an era”.

In southwestern China, Sichuan Province is counted as the largest Bitcoin mining center in China or worldwide. Unlike the thermal energy generated in Inner Mongolia and Xijiang Province, BTC’s mining activities in Sichuan are mainly generated by hydropower, which is more environmentally friendly and sustainable, according to local data.

Shentu Qingchun, CEO of Shenzhen-based blockchain company BankLedger, expressed disappointment at the latest crackdown.

“We expected Sichuan to be an exception during the crackdown, as there is a glut of electricity in the rainy season. But Chinese regulators are now taking a uniform approach, which would reform and control China’s burgeoning Bitcoin mining industry. “

Similar tough ban actions were also recently carried out at other key mining centers in the northern regions. In addition, some areas in northwest China also have blackouts due to a natural flood disaster, which affects the hashrate of mining pools.

Some analysts believe that China’s latest move is intended to tighten regulatory scrutiny of digital currency trading and prevent systematic financial risk and prohibit money laundering such as these illegal activities. The market believes that China aims to promote its digital currency (e-CNY) against cryptocurrencies in the long term.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin was trading at $ 34,988 during the intraday, hitting the low of $ 33,429 in the last 24 hours. Some analysts noted that the hashrate in China dropped significantly, meeting the death cross, meaning the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day moving average, according to Bloomberg on Sunday.

Image Source: Shutterstock