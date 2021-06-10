Cryptocurrency : China Arrests Suspects for Laundering Illicit Funds Using Crypto | Invezz

Chinese police officers have arrested more than 1,100 people suspected of using cryptocurrencies to launder funds obtained through phone and internet scams. The illegal activities of the suspects were discovered after a recent crackdown. These arrests reportedly came after police officers arrested more than 170 criminal groups that use crypto to launder illicit funds.

According to a report, which cited the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, the launderers charged their criminal clients a fee of 1.5% to 5% to convert their money into digital currencies through crypto exchanges. However, the ministry did not disclose the amount of money involved.

According to the China Payment and Compensation Association, the number of criminal activities involving the use of cryptocurrencies is constantly increasing. The association went on to attribute this growth to anonymity and the global use of cryptocurrencies, saying that these characteristics have made digital currencies an important channel for cross-border money laundering.

In addition to money laundering, the association noted that cryptocurrencies also support illegal gambling. Reportedly, approximately 13% of gambling sites have integrated crypto as a means of payment.

China continues to clamp down on cryptocurrencies

China continues to tighten restrictions on cryptocurrencies. While China banned cryptocurrency trading in 2019, it is increasingly targeting other crypto-related spaces. For example, the northern region of Inner Mongolia closed all crypto mines, citing failure to meet annual energy requirements. This move significantly affected the hashrate of BTC, as the region was previously 8% of the computing power that the BTC network needed.

Yesterday, the northwestern province of Qinghai took similar action by ordering the closure of all crypto mines. The Qinghai Information Technology and Industry Department issued a document saying it would investigate and punish organizations that operate in the name of big data but are engaged in virtual currency mining. In addition to this, the department said it would constantly check if any entity violates the rules stipulated in the document.

While China’s overall sentiment on cryptocurrencies is negative, the country is enforcing these bans as part of a broader goal, which involves reaching carbon neutrality in four decades. Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, President Xi Jinping said that China hopes to peak CO2 emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060.

