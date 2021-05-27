Cryptocurrency : Changpeng Zhao: Hodleing cryptocurrencies is the best option

Once again, the crypto market has had to face high levels of volatility in the price of its main currencies. This after the fall of Bitcoin, generated a chain effect that has ended up dragging the entire crypto-asset market, generating panic among investors. For this reason, the CEO of the exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, comments in the Tweet of the day that trading cryptocurrencies is the best option:

If you are not a volatility trader (ie, thrive on volatility), it is better to buy then #HODL for 5 years or longer, than actively trading. So, only use money you don’t need in the next few years, and you may not need more money after that. Not financial advice. – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) May 26, 2021

Hodlear in the face of volatility

Volatility has always brought opportunities for the crypto world. And, although for many this is one of the worst characteristics of cryptocurrencies, many users have taken advantage of the periods of volatility in the crypto market to generate large profits. Carrying out high-speed trading operations, which allows them to take advantage of sudden price changes in their favor.

However, not everyone has such an optimistic view of volatility. On the contrary, for thousands of users around the world, the volatility in the cryptocurrency market is a nightmare. Which generates stress and anxiety especially to new members of the crypto community. Those who are not used to sudden price changes, and therefore fear that the falls in the price of Bitcoin will be definitive.

For this reason, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao believes that not everyone should trade cryptocurrencies. On the contrary, for people who are not comfortable in volatile environments as the crypto market naturally is, trading cryptocurrencies is the best option available to them in the long term. Both for profit and to cope with stress.

“If you are not a volatile trader (that is, you thrive on volatility), then it is better to buy then and #HODL for 5 years or more than to actively trade. Therefore, only use money that you will not need for years to come, and you may not need more money after that. It is not financial advice.

This advice comes at a time when thousands of users are abandoning their Bitcoin positions in panic, due to the possibility of losing everything if the market does not recover. Therefore, and in the face of this approach to the crypto market, Changpeng Zhao suggests always thinking long-term and hodlear.

