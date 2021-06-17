Cryptocurrency : Chainlink’s contribution to other Blockchains!

Compartir

Chainlink has come up with a way to give back to your community with the launch of the Chainlink Community Grants Program to new smart contract applications looking to expand their services and provide them with the right resources. This is just a surface trace when it comes to offering grants for people who are part of the Chainlink ecosystem. It has offered such grants to esteemed organizations such as UNICEF, Linkpool, Chainsafe, Gorm, and many more. Protofire has recently been awarded for integrating Chainlink with Celo. Celo describes itself as a blockchain platform for mobile devices with a strong global payments infrastructure. Celo operates on the proof of stake protocol as well as being an EVM compliant blockchain aimed at making it easier for people globally to gain access to crypto / financial services and send money to phone numbers. Chainlink will help share accurate and timely pricing or decentralized Oracle networks that feed valuable data to DApps. This will be relevant in additional ways, including asset management, remittances, loans, along with other broader applications.