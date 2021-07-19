Cryptocurrency : Chainlink Technical Analysis: Price could lose very important support at $ 15

Things are getting pretty bad in the crypto market, as more and more Bitcoin is being deposited on exchanges. LINK is one of the ones that is being affected the most by the current scenario, and now it seems to be about to lose a very important support level. If you want to find out where Chainlink is heading, check out this technical analysis.

At the time of this writing, LINK is trading at $ 14.59, accumulating a loss of 5.63% in the last 24 hours and 20% in the last 7 days.

The fall is being the consequence of a general bearish tide in the ecosystem, a product of the low short-term confidence of investors in Bitcoin.

Now Chainlink needs to recover soon, as it could be generating a more pessimistic scenario if it does not do so.

Chainlink Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart

In the weekly LINK vs USDT chart we see how the week that just closed, developed with a significant bearish intention, seriously jeopardizing the support at $ 15.

Right now it appears that we are seeing short-term bearish momentum developing, and that it still has some way to go.

The low presence of buyers above the support level, tells us that the losses could extend a bit more.

We still noticed a clear dominant bullish direction, which took the price to a great all-time high of $ 53.

The fall from that maximum accumulates a loss of 72.55% so far, undoubtedly quite relevant.

But, it may be that a large part of those who bought in 2020 between $ 3 and $ 5, remain firm defending the price, because they are in profits that are around 300%.

At the moment the odds are on the side of a continuation of the decline. Losing $ 15 seems to clear the ground to a next weekly support at $ 11.57.

To think about buying, the resistance at $ 19.24 must be overcome, which will invalidate the succession of lower and lower maximums and lows observed on the weekly chart.

Chainlink Technical Analyst. LINK vs USDT weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

Daily chart

Going to a smaller time frame, we see the short-term bearish direction more evident.

Just today it looks like we will finally see that support at $ 15 being traversed. Doing a technical analysis of Chainlink’s daily chart, a sales display is likely to be seen to a minimum of $ 13.55.

We could still see a false break, in case buyers come to lobby in the next few hours. However, this is not the most likely scenario at the moment.

If you want to take advantage of low prices to accumulate, but looking for some confirmation of strength, you can look at the daily chart to expect a continuous formation of higher and higher minimums and maximums, which would speak of a short-term uptrend.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

