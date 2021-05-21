Cryptocurrency : Chainlink (LINK) and Hedera are teaming up for something exciting for users

Chainlink Labs has expanded again. This time, the leading solutions provider Oracle has become part of the Hedera Governing Council. Hadera and Chainlink Labs will implement a series of initiatives aimed at helping both centralized and traditional financial services.

The implementation will include other organizations to take advantage of visibility, distributed computational trust, and control the decentralization offering.

Collaboration will enhance Hedera Token Service (HTS) utility

Chainlink (LINK / USD) provides blockchain middleware and power to different business users. The network is now the Oracle partner of choice for the Hedera network. Chainlink Labs will seek to collaborate to provide integration with Hedera Token Service (HTS).

Chainlink Labs Managing Director of Business Development and Strategy David Post commented on the development. He said that business adoption of DTL has become very important to almost every organization, including NFTs and games.

He added that the organization’s goal is to expand the suite of smart contract-related services that will drive a wide range of feature-laden and secure operations. According to Post, the process is a natural progression for the entire Chainlink family to join Hedera’s Governing Council, which will improve its operational efficiency.

The association is in line with Hedera’s objectives

Hedera Hashgraph founder and CEO Mance Harmon also commented on the development. He said that Chainlink is the most popular decentralized Oracle solution on the market today. As a result, the association is in line with the company’s goals of expanding the potential of the network.

Harmon claimed that Chainlink is used to “secure billions of dollars in assets for applications around the world.” This will have infinite potential on the Hedera network, as Chainlink is now the most widely used corporate public network.

He added that Chainlink has officially become the first Web 3.0 network on Hedera’s Governing Council and the company is excited to partner with them.