Cryptocurrency : Chainalysis: Crypto Panic Catalyzed By Retail Investors!

Today Chainalysis published a report where it revealed that retail investors, and not institutional ones, were behind the crypto wave of panic that was generated during Black Wednesday. We tell you!

It wasn’t the institutional crypto investors!

As we have previously commented on CryptoTrend, the crypto market has experienced a surge of new institutional investors. Among them, Tesla, MicroStrategy and Square. And while this has favored the adoption of crypto, it has also raised concern given that these firms could have the power to disrupt the market.

Cryptocurrency prices have plunged 30% or more this week across several assets. Our chief economist @philip_gradwell analyzed on-chain flows to investigate why, compare this crash to previous ones, and try to determine what could happen next. https://t.co/086VIJhyce – Chainalysis (@chainalysis) May 19, 2021

Nonetheless, and contrary to what many would think, the sell-offs we observed yesterday that set off a crypto wave of panic were essentially caused by retail investors, according to data from Chainalysis.

The report called “Intel Market Report” was the space in which Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, revealed that “much of the sales comes from people with assets that are already in the stock market, who tend to be retail investors” .

Charles Hoskinson offered some advice to Elon Musk

Charles Hoskinson, creator of Cardano, has posted a video on his YouTube channel where he provided Elon Musk with a series of tips for the development of the crypto meme Dogecoin.

So Hoskinson commented: “You have programming skills. Pay attention to that. You can finally make smart contracts in DOGE and have those DOGE related apps. You don’t need the Blockchain to mine. What do you think? You have side chains. You have some great stuff for lite clients. And then of course you have a much more reasonable difficulty system, retargeting system, and you are ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) resistant.

Thus the creator of Cardano would be listing to Elon Musk all the strengths that Dogecoin has.

The Central Bank of Canada has something to say about crypto ETH

Today the Bank of Canada released its annual review of vulnerabilities and risks in the financial sector. In this regard, he established that, despite their increasing volatility, the intrinsic value of crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum is “difficult to establish.”

Thus the bank has issued a warning about crypto, describing such assets as “high risk.”

Biden, the Tax Plan and crypto transactions

Today the United States Department of the Treasury released a report outlining the Biden administration’s tax compliance plan. How does this affect the crypto market? Well, a new requirement has been included for companies to report cryptocurrency transfers of $ 10,000 or more to the IRS.

In this way, the report established that, “as with cash transactions, companies receiving crypto assets with a fair market value of more than $ 10,000 would also be reported.”

Thus, the Department considers that taking advantage of the information of crypto companies is essential. Given that, “instead of introducing new requirements for taxpayers, it is a proven way to improve compliance.”

In a few lines …

Instagram is hosting an event for non-fungible token creators (NFTs). A report from Stack Funds anticipates that Bitcoin’s dominance is likely to see a rebound soon. Additionally, a Chinese Bitcoin startup, BIT Mining Limited, announced an investment in a crypto mining data center in Texas.

