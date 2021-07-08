Cryptocurrency : Central banks doubt the limited role of cryptocurrencies in reserve operations

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

According to a survey by the Swiss-based investment bank UBS, central banks are skeptical of cryptocurrencies and supplant gold as a safe store of value.

The UBS research surveyed 30 major central banks. The study shows that almost 85% of central bank reserve managers do not expect crypto assets to replace gold in their foreign exchange reserves.

Furthermore, more than 25% of central bankers stated that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have the investment marks, potentially as uncorrelated assets that do not move in tandem with other markets. The study further shows that 57% of respondents mentioned that they do not expect crypto tokens to affect their reserve operations in any significant way.

However, analysis such as that of Joshua Scigala, co-founder of decentralized crypto project TheStandard.io, disagrees with central banks’ stance on the role of cryptocurrencies, said:

“When I hear central bankers claim that they don’t see much of a role for cryptocurrencies as a store of value over gold, it shows a complete lack of understanding. Cryptocurrencies are incredibly diverse and enable many functions that will leave central banks like dinosaurs if they don’t. are kept up to date. “

However, there is a different story as various crypto advocates view cryptocurrencies as a way to preserve the value of their savings at a time when central bankers around the world unveiled massive stimulus packages to combat the COVID pandemic. -19 amid growing fear of higher inflation.

Meanwhile, the volatility of cryptocurrencies has alienated several traditional investors from the asset class and affected its attraction as a stable store of value. Luke Sully, CEO of Ledgermatic, a specialist in treasury technology, a company that enables companies to hold and use cryptocurrencies in a compatible way, explains:

“Bitcoin as a foreign currency reserve cannot be publicly endorsed by any central bank for a simple reason; it is not controlled by any nation-state. Apart from El Salvador, which recently allowed Bitcoin as legal tender in the country, it is used primarily by investors, retail and institutional, as a high risk investment. “

Central bankers’ cautious sentiment comes as the growth of the crypto industry has exploded in recent years, prompting regulators to take a more serious look at how to regulate such assets and to what extent they should play a role in their assets. operations.

While central bankers have doubts about the role of private crypto assets, they are increasingly relying on the central bank’s perspective for digital currencies.

Research shows that central bankers are optimistic about the prospects for CBDCs when considering how to respond to the boom in the cryptocurrency sector. More than 80% of central bank reserve managers stated that they expect such institutions to develop CBDCs that are directly accessible to consumers over the next five years.

Officials surveyed said the motivation for central bankers to pursue their digital currencies is to improve the retail payment system and upgrade the broader financial infrastructure, including important functions such as clearing and regulations. They also mentioned that CBDCs could help reduce money laundering and crime.

CBDC as an opportunity for the monetary system

Central bankers are accelerating their work on CBDC development and investors are commenting.

About 80% of central banks are investigating use cases involving CBDC, and 40% (such as China, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, and others) are already testing proof-of-concept programs.

The Facebook-based cryptocurrency Diem is motivating several central banks to create CBDC. Diem, formerly Libra, partnered with Silvergate bank to test the stablecoin pegged to the US dollar later this year.

Diem’s ​​creation has been seen as a catalyst for China to accelerate its plans for its digital yuan issued by the country’s central bank.

China is close to launching its CBDC and is testing the digital yuan with commercial institutions and the public. The country has plans to establish itself as a key player in the emerging global digital currency market.

In contrast, the US Federal Reserve is taking a more cautious approach to issuing a central bank digital currency without a solid commitment to date.

Cambodia and the Bahamas are the only countries that have so far released their CBDCs for public use.

Image Source: Shutterstock