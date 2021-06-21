Cryptocurrency : Central Bank of Portugal grants permits to two bitcoin exchanges

The Central Bank of Portugal granted licenses and permits to two bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges to operate as virtual asset service providers in the aforementioned country.

The exchanges Criptoloja and Mind The Coin are the first two entities recognized under this concept, as was made public by the banking regulatory entity on June 19.

In the announcement, it is specified that operators will be able to offer exchange by fiat, transfer, custody and administration of cryptocurrencies. Likewise, both entities and natural or legal persons must report their activity to the Portuguese tax office.

For its part, the Central Bank of Portugal (BCP) affirmed that the appointment of these companies as exchange operators of virtual assets is carried out under article 112-A of Law 83/2017, relative to money laundering, and the Notification of the BCP number 3/2021, of April 23, 2021, which directly regulates the activities of this type of entities that operate with cryptocurrencies.

Pedro Borges, CEO of Criptoloja, told specialized media that the exchange had applied as an exchange operator before the Portuguese authorities on September 29, 2020.

The company could launch its full services in the coming weeks. At the moment it is in a stage of registering users who want to trade on the platform, said the executive.

The bank approved the commercial operations of these companies framed in the regulatory suggestions of the International Financial Action Group, which establishes the figure of virtual asset service providers (VASP, for its acronym in English) for those entities that work with any form of money transmission.

Even non-custodial services, such as decentralized exchanges, would fall under this FATF definition. As we have reported in CryptoNews, this could have potential consequences on the privacy of users of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies around the world.

Portugal opens its doors to Bitcoin, and Spain?

Portugal is one of the most Bitcoin-friendly countries in Europe from a fiscal and legal point of view. Being the border with Spain, which has more severe fiscal policies on cryptocurrencies, it is possible that companies and investors will begin to rely on the Portuguese country for greater benefits.

While, in Portugal, no specific responsibilities are acquired for the activity with cryptocurrencies, in Spain there are several legal frameworks that do impose the payment of taxes on investors according to the profits and exchanges they make.

This year the number of taxpayers for cryptocurrencies in Spain was reduced, with 15,000 summoned by the authorities. During 2020 that figure exceeded 60,000 taxpayers, which could suggest that many investors have not reported their activity, they have not sold their cryptocurrencies for euros or they could have migrated their investments to another jurisdiction.

It is also noteworthy that Portugal offers professional residents in the areas of technology, innovation and arts, the payment of less taxes, which is undoubtedly also attractive for entrepreneurs in the cryptocurrency sector.