Cryptocurrency : Central Bank of China bans companies from offering bitcoin-related services

Key facts:

Software maker Beijing Qudao Cultural Development had its cryptocurrency, Mao Li Coin.

Since May 2021, the Chinese government has been banned from trading cryptocurrencies.

The Central Bank of China (PBOC) and the Beijing Municipal Financial Supervision Office have ordered the closure of software maker Beijing Qudao Cultural Development Co Ltd for allegedly providing software services for cryptocurrency transactions. Authorities ordered the company to cease operations and shut down its website.

The Beijing Financial Conduct Authority and the Business Administration Department of the People’s Bank of China noted that companies cannot offer advertising services to cryptocurrency-related organizations, including supply of business premises, trade show, marketing, public relations and traffic announcements, etc.

Beijing Qudao Cultural Development was primarily engaged in the entertainment industry.

The information was released on July 6, 2021 by the Central Bank of China. In the statement you can read the following:

In order to implement the decision-making and deployment of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council on the fight against virtual currency transactions, prevent and control the risk of speculation in virtual currency transactions, and protect the security of people’s property, recently, the Beijing Municipal Financial Supervision and Administration jointly Chinese, the Department of Business Administration of the People’s Bank of China, the Huairou District Government Department, the Department of Culture Development Beijing Access Co., Ltd., which is suspected of providing software services for virtual currency transactions, has been cleaned up and ordered to cancel the company and the official website has been deactivated. Business Administration Department of the People’s Bank of China.

Both government entities warn local institutions not to offer information about cryptocurrencies to commercial premises, nor in business exhibitions, marketing advertising, paid diversion and other services for commercial activities related to virtual currency.

At the same time, they remind the large number of consumers that they must improve risk awareness, establish a correct investment philosophy. Therefore, they urged them not to engage in virtual currency trading speculation activities to prevent the illegal use and disclosure of personal information. Timely reporting of virtual currency transactions related to illegal leads, suspected of illegal crimes, must be reported promptly to public security organs, they point out.

However, it is not clear whether the company offered the aforementioned services. Blockchian journalist Colin Wu pointed out through his Twitter account that this Beijing company used to be mainly engaged in the entertainment industry, with its own virtual currency called “Mao Li Coin” (which means cat coin).

Chinese authorities are calling for timely reporting of virtual currency transactions related to illegal leads. Source: Twitter.

China’s restrictions on ending bitcoin

These limitations of the Central Bank of China to bitcoin date back a long time. In May 2021, the Chinese government announced its ban on cryptocurrency trading and the law regulating the prohibition of cryptocurrency mining And furthermore, the Central Bank of China announced that they will close users’ accounts when they catch or are suspected of trading cryptocurrencies. However, the most recent was the one that happened on June 21 when he prohibited the banks process transactions in cryptocurrency, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

On that occasion, the People’s Bank of China published a notice addressed to all the banks and institutions that it should implement. The notice read as follows: “On Bitcoin Risk Prevention” and “Announcement on Token Issuance Financing Risk Prevention”, among other regulatory commitments.

China has also cracked down on mining as part of its plan to “do away with bitcoin,” revealed a report from analysts at financial services firm Galaxy Digital. The company assured that the decisions made by the Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC) are based on political rather than economic considerations. feeling unable to censor the network.

These limitations seem to indicate that China does not want close competitors with the digital yuan, whose implementation has been accelerating since 2020. The request was made days after a group of central banks – of which China is not part – prepared a document in which specify how national digital currencies should be designed.

“We must build an independent, high-quality financial infrastructure, accelerate the pace of research and development for the central bank’s digital currency, and ensure that pilots demonstrate that the digital currency is controllable and protects the security of payments.” Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the Chinese Central Bank, told reporters.

But other countries, like El Salvador, do not think that ending bitcoin is the solution to improve their economies. The Central American nation passed the Bitcoin Law to give bitcoin status as a national currency. Regulation that will be supported by a regulation that is expected to be ready on September 7, 2021 for its implementation, with which They hope to attract new investments and the development of industries in that country.

This decision by the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has contributed to making bitcoin more solid. At the time of writing this note, its price is USD 33,912 with an increase of 0.70% in the last 24 hours.