Cryptocurrency : Central Bank of Argentina investigates 9 Fintech for operations with cryptocurrencies

Financial intermediation is an activity only allowed for banks in the country.

The defendants could face penalties, fines and up to four years in prison.

The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) initiated an investigation to determine whether certain financial services technology companies, called Fintech, are providing “unauthorized financial intermediation.” It is a service that can only be offered by entities with banking licenses in Argentina.

The measure was announced by an official statement of the entity this Friday, June 11, 2021. According to the text, the group of nine companies that are being investigated “are offered as a link to finance investment projects using crypto assets as a channel for savings.” . Specifically, the suspicion is that these firms would be accepting fiat money deposits against delivery of cryptocurrencies and receiving a profit agreed between the parties.

This request for information to the firms involved is a power delegated to the BCRA based on the Financial Entities Law for cases in which the offer of undue financial intermediation is suspected. If this hypothesis is confirmed, the Central Bank can “order the immediate and definitive cessation of the activity and apply sanctions.” Likewise, the statement highlights, the entity could file criminal complaints under the terms of article 310 of the National Penal Code.

Financial intermediation consists of connecting a person who has savings with another who makes investments with them to generate returns. According to the Argentine Penal Code, this activity is prohibited in the country for those who do not have the “authorization issued by the competent supervisory authority.”

The penalties for this practice range from one to four years in prison, in addition to a fine of two to eight times the value of the operations carried out and a special disqualification of up to six years.

The Central Bank adjusts its regulation of cryptocurrencies

The main bank in Argentina has been looking at crypto assets for some time. At the end of May 2021, the BCRA and the National Securities Commission issued a statement in which they clarified that bitcoin (BTC) is not a legal tender in the country, as reported by CriptoNoticias. The rationale for the warning was based on the volatility of the cryptocurrency, “vulnerability to cyberattacks,” and the lack of legal backing for other assets, among others.

Previously, in April, the The Central Bank had requested information from the country’s banking entities and the Argentine Chamber of Fintech about the clients that operated with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. At that time, the bitcoiners initiated a collective lawsuit protected by the Habeas Data resource to protect the data that, according to them, is protected by their right to privacy.