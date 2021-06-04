Cryptocurrency : Celsius crosses the company’s highest level in BTC assets

Compartir

Cryptocurrency yield generation platform Celsius now has more than 100 bitcoins, according to a company press release issued today. BTC represents approximately 25% of the platform’s total community assets.

Celsius: the inputs and outputs

Despite a challenging month for bitcoin in May, the company also reported that BTC users with inputs doubled the number of users transferring BTC, with approximately 750,000 users worldwide. The company’s historic handover of the 100K BTC holdings sets a new record for the company.

The APY rewards for Celsius users vary, generally between 3.51% and 6.2% for US users, depending on the amount of BTC in your account. International customers are currently offered a 4.4% APY per BTC on their Celsius accounts. In today’s statement, the company noted that nearly 2,500 BTC has been paid to customers in crypto rewards.

The flip side of the Celsius business is through loans; The company does not offer origination fees, credit checks, easy refinance options, and aggressive rates for borrowers in both USD and a variety of stablecoins. Crypto loans have risen in popularity recently and could potentially improve overall liquidity and price discovery for many assets, but they also carry inherent risks.

The competition

Celsius continues to emerge in a competitive DeFi cryptocurrency lending landscape, battling notable contenders such as Nexo and BlockFi. Pushy types are still a big hurdle for consumers. BlockFi currently offers between 0.5% and 5% APY for BTC interest, and Nexo currently offers between 6% and 8% APY on BTC interest. Fees are often variable and can fluctuate, and will also depend on whether the consumer is redeeming them through BTC or through the platform’s native currency. However, native token rewards are generally not accessible to US consumers.

Celsius’s native token, CEL, is at record highs lately. | Source: CEL-USD on TradingView.com

Meaning

Celsius started in 2017 and is now looking to maintain a somewhat aggressive strategy to grow its position in the market, accumulating more than $ 5 billion in crypto assets. The firm continues to seek partnerships to drive growth, including a recent partnership with NBA athlete and crypto entrepreneur Spencer Dinwiddie, and increased talks about the company’s next web app.

Also, the platform could probably look for more corporate partners to increase growth as well. Last month, the platform partnered with B21 Crypto, a global crypto platform, first on mobile devices. This allowed B21 to launch a new ‘Earn’ feature, allowing the company’s users in 82 different countries to access the weekly performance services that Celsius provides to its consumers. The company has also invested more in similar partnerships that have already been established, including crypto exchange Liquid. Liquid was the first exchange to support Celsius’s native CEL token in 2019.

