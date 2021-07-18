Cryptocurrency : Cathie Wood: “Environmental concerns about Bitcoin are temporary”

Popular investor Cathie Wood, founder, CEO and CIO of Ark Invest, known as the Warren Buffett of modern times, believes environmental concerns about Bitcoin will improve.

“Half the solution is understanding the problem.”

Also, he added: “Concerns about Bitcoin’s environmental impact are unlikely to derail its higher long-term path.”

Cathie Wood is bullish on Bitcoin

So, in an interview on CNBC, Cathie Wood remains bullish on Bitcoin. Despite China’s crackdown on mining and Elon Musk’s tweets about whether to use fossil fuels.

“It is healthier to disperse that mining. And a lot of that is coming to the United States, using renewable energy.

In fact, he also reaffirmed his faith in companies like Roku Inc. and Tesla Inc., calling Elon Musk one of the special leaders and visionaries. In fact, comparing him to Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.

The ESG Movement

Either way, the debates about Bitcoin’s energy use came especially after a tweet sent in May by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla. Mainly, in which he said that his company would stop accepting payments with Bitcoin due to the “increasingly rapid use of fossil fuels” of the network.

In this regard, Cathie Wood accused Elon Musk and ESG investment (Socially Responsible Investment) of being to blame for the recent drop in Bitcoin prices.

“Many institutional purchases were stopped and precipitated by the ESG movement and this notion, which was exacerbated by Elon Musk, that there are some real environmental issues with Bitcoin mining.”

In short, Wood assured that: “Elon Musk probably received some calls from institutions to stop accepting Bitcoin as a means of payment.”

However, Wood predicted that Elon Musk will be a positive force for Bitcoin in the long run and may even help reduce its environmental footprint.

“It has fostered a lot more conversation, a lot more analytical thinking. And I think it will become part of the process.

In any case, Wood, who has become a leader for hundreds of investors, has always been a staunch defender of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency. She continues to hold a bullish outlook on Bitcoin, indicating that it could rise to $ 500,000.

In closing, Cathie Wood continues to trust Bitcoin: “The recovery is already on its way and it will be impossible to stop it.”

