Cryptocurrency : Cardano seeks to make a “Bitcoin” in El Salvador

Input Output Global (IOG) CEO Charles Hoskinson said he has been in contact with El Salvador officials about Cardano.

“Yes, we have been in talks with some officials in El Salvador, and it is possible that he will make a state visit. We have sent all the documentation and applications for it, so we will meet with the President. But basically it will be in their hands… ”.

Cardano has recently announced government agreements in Ethiopia and Tanzania to deploy blockchain infrastructures related to education and internet connectivity. But with El Salvador making Bitcoin legal tender, Hoskinson sees an opportunity to capitalize on the pro-crypto momentum flooding the country.

However, given that the legislation is called the “Bitcoin Law,” what chance is there that Cardano will also get the same recognition?

Cardano Community Says Blockchain Is More Than Bitcoin

President Bukele has announced September 7 as the go-live date for Bitcoin, despite disapproval from the IMF and the World Bank.

To complement the startup, a national wallet has been created that offers instant dollar conversions and makes BTC transfers easy. As an incentive, users will receive $ 30 for signing up for the wallet.

Bitcoin activity in El Salvador has shown the world that, despite opposition, mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is happening. Not because a niche in society says so, but because crypto is an alternative to a system that does not take people’s interests into account.

Commenting on the situation, stake pool operators Cardano tweeted that blockchain is more than just Bitcoin. They say that Cardano can offer more transparency, independence and freedom than Bitcoin.

“Dear people of El Salvador, blockchain is not just about Bitcoin. Blockchain allows you to create a global identity or make certain financial processes more transparent. You can even issue your own stablecoin and become independent. If you want more freedom, take a look at #Cardano ”.

While it is true that Bitcoin lacks programmability, to date, no other cryptocurrency is as reliable. Perhaps this has been the deciding factor for its legal tender in El Salvador.

President Bukele closes the way to other parallel cryptocurrencies

With Bitcoin leading the way in El Salvador, the interest of altcoin developers is also skyrocketing.

In an interview with the YouTube channel What Bitcoin Did, President Bukele gave a tentative response to the idea of ​​the entire cryptocurrency industry opening in El Salvador.

He said that it is difficult enough to deal with two parallel currencies in BTC and USD. Adding that, it would be impossible to facilitate ten legal offers.

“It is a Bitcoin law. It is very difficult to start two currencies, working at the same time. And as I said before, give total freedom to the seller, and total freedom to the buyer at the same time, even if the seller and the buyer choose a different currency. “

He stressed that he is not going to ban altcoins and that altcoin developers are free to settle and invest in El Salvador as well. But when it comes to legal tender, Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency for the country.

As much as programmability and smart contracts give other platforms an edge, joining the legacy world must start with trust first, and it seems that Bitcoin has the upper hand on that.