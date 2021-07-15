Cryptocurrency : Cardano price tries to hold a key support so as not to lose too much in the near future

The little bullish determination in the crypto market, is letting sellers exert pressure. However, the price of Cardano for example is defended by the bulls, quickly reversing the losses so that they do not last too long in the future.

At the time of writing ADA is trading at $ 1.27, accumulating a 0.59% loss in the last 24 hours, and a 10.11% loss in the last 7 days.

At the moment there is no very positive foundation for this cryptocurrency, other than the recent launch of the Cardano developer portal.

Due to little emotion, we still do not see the fall being enveloped. But the buying pressure on lower prices tells us that we could soon see a rise.

Cardano price technical analysis to forecast its future behavior

In the weekly chart ADA vs USDT, a support at $ 1.31 can be quickly identified, which is trying to be defended during the day today.

If we look a little to the left, we see that in the past there was significant buying pressure on this level, thus manufacturing two increasingly higher lows.

However, the most relevant pressure was observed over $ 1.05, an area where the price was defended on 4 occasions.

It seems quite probable that what we are seeing on these prices is the manufacture of lows, before resuming the rather evident major uptrend.

Still the price of Cardano shows no determination to hit new all-time highs in the near future, but the constant defense of support levels tells us that we may soon see a major jump.

To confirm that the medium-term trend is being resumed, the immediate resistance located at $ 1.46 must be overcome.

Losing support at $ 1.31 will lead to selling to $ 1.05. The behavior we have seen tells us that it is quite difficult for the price to lose $ 1.05.

Technical analysis of the Cardano price chart to forecast its future. Source: TradingView.

Short-term key levels

In the very short term we see how the support at $ 1.31 has already been lost. However, the immediate buying pressure is trying to invalidate this break.

On the daily chart we see a bearish direction. To reverse this trend, resistance at $ 1.35 must be broken.

If we see the Cardano price giving ground to the bears today, the support at $ 1.25 may be traversed in the very near future. This would open the way to sales up to $ 1.05, a place where you could think about buying if you trust this project and want to take advantage of discount prices.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be accepted as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related