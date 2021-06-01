Cryptocurrency : Cardano price prediction: Ada is still in a trend discovery phase

Cardano price (ADA / USD) is in consolidation mode as investors prepare for the new month. ADA, the native token for the Cardano ecosystem, is trading at $ 1.6990, which is within 27% above the lowest level over the weekend.

ADA price chart

Increased adoption of Cardano

Cardano is a fast-growing blockchain project that was started by Charles Hoskinson, who was also a co-founder of Ethereum. It is the only network built from peer-to-peer research materials and was one of the first to adopt the proof-of-stake (POS) consensus mechanism.

The Cardano network has many uses in different sectors. For example, it has uses in the education sector where it can simplify the certificate issuance mechanism. In April, the Cardano Foundation signed a grand agreement to decentralize Ethiopia’s education sector.

Cardano is also applicable in the retail sector, where it can be used to deal with counterfeit products. It is also used in the government, agriculture, finance and health sectors.

Furthermore, Cardano’s price has risen due to its intention to challenge Ethereum in the smart contract industry. The developers are implementing the change through the Goguen stage of their development. By implementing smart contracts, developers will be able to create applications such as Decentralized Finance (DeFi) such as Uniswap and Aave. They will also be able to create platforms for non-fungible token (NFT) developers.

These developments have brought more attention to the Cardano network, which is reflected in its price. Cardano’s price is up almost 900% so far this year and more than 2,000% in the last 12 months. This has raised its total market capitalization to over $ 53 billion, making it the fourth largest crypto project after Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

However, Cardano is not immune to market fluctuations. In May, after rising to an all-time high of $ 2.4555, it fell more than 60% during the market sell-off.

Cardano price technical analysis

Cardano price technical chart

The four-hour chart shows that a battle is raging between buyers and sellers. This has led to the creation of what looks like a triangular pattern. In technical analysis, a symmetrical triangle is usually a sign of consolidation.

Unlike the ascending and descending triangles, the symmetrical triangle is relatively difficult to predict the next price action. Still, since the triangle is not near the confluence zone, it means that the price will continue to consolidate in the coming sessions. The key support and resistance levels are $ 1.50 and $ 1.80.