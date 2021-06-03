Cryptocurrency : Cardano partners with Nervos to enable cross-chain interoperability

Cardano and Nervos are preparing to enable interoperability between their platforms. Nervos broke this news through a blog post on June 2, noting that this will be Cardano’s first cross-chain bridge. This connection will be powered by Nervos’ Force Bridge cross-chain technology, and is configured to help link the ecosystems of the two projects, which are worth billions of dollars, in terms of market capitalization. The projects reportedly project that all the work required to complete this connection will only take six weeks.

According to the blog post, the bridge will allow holders of Cardano (ADA) and Nervos (CKB) to use their tokens interchangeably. Furthermore, it will allow them to develop user-defined tokens on both blockchain networks. In addition to this, Cardano developers will have access to Nervos development tools to help them improve their dApps and expand their user bases.

Explaining why interoperability is important, Romain Pellerin, CTO at IOHK, said that blockchain technology will only gain mass adoption when end users are not confined to a network or standard. According to him, interoperability helps users seamlessly access data, regardless of the network they use. He went on to note that the bridge would help Cardano and Nervos work together on further innovation to ensure that the blockchain delivers on its promises to offer a fair and efficient global financial system.

Cardano and Nervos have an existing relationship

While this is Cardano’s first chain bridge, it is not the first time the project has partnered with Nervos. Prior to this collaboration, the two firms teamed up in December last year to implement a solution that would help drive smart contract security. They reportedly sought to achieve this by improving unspent transaction outputs (UTXO), a popular accounting method used by blockchain networks.

Commenting on this partnership, Kevin Wang, co-founder of Nervos, said that it is especially exciting considering the relationship between Nervos and Cardano. He went on to note that Nervos has been hard at work on the research and that the bridge would help the project move closer towards creating a functional interoperable network while showcasing Force Bridge’s capabilities.

Revealing more details about the partnership, the post noted that Mousebelt, a trusted blockchain accelerator, would build the bridge with Nervos by providing financial support in the form of grants. On the other hand, Cardano will offer its expertise and resources to ensure that your network connects to the bridge seamlessly.

