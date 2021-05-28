Cryptocurrency : Cardano launches first network test of its Alonzo update

Input Output Hong Kong, the company behind the Cardano blockchain, announced that it has started the implementation of the Alonzo update, in addition to having started the first Alonzo Blue testnet ‘successfully’. The goal is to enable the creation of smart contracts, projected for September.

In a post on its Twitter account, the Asian firm shared the news of Alonzo Blue, a network still in the alpha phase that will provide connection capacity to Alonzo’s core node. Later, other test networks will arrive before the implementation of smart contracts: Alonzo White, Alonzo Purple —where the network will be totally public—, in addition to Alonzo Red and Alonzo Black.

Alonzo update implementation plan released by Cardano. Source: IOHK / youtube.com

During Alonzo Blue, Plutus scripts will be added to the blockchain (a program for pioneers), according to an official statement from IOHK. Thanks to that, the creation of smart contracts will be possible, which in turn will allow the development of various decentralized applications, as is the case with the Ethereum network.

In this first stage, Alonzo Blue will be available only to a “small group of SPOs (stake pool operators), partners and pioneer (program members) of Plutus”. However, in the coming months the test will be expanded to more users, as new functionality and features are added in the development of the mainnet. In addition, documentation and user guides will be published soon, the company reported.

Tim Harrison, Cardano’s chief marketing officer, shared data after Alonzo Blue was implemented on Twitter. Source: Tim Harrison / twitter.com

Cardano projects concrete growth

Despite positioning itself as the fifth cryptocurrency with the highest market capitalization, according to data from CoinGecko, a very common criticism of Cardano has been the scarce development on its blockchain. That is why the Alonzo project becomes so relevant for the company: is a step towards the adoption of this blockchain by decentralized finance platforms and other applications.

Updates have had very positive effects for Cardano in the past. As CriptoNoticias reported in early March 2021, Mary’s launch produced a rise in the capitalization of her cryptocurrency (ADA that placed her in third place considering this indicator, only behind bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). ).