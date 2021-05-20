Cryptocurrency : Cardano creator gives advice to Elon Musk for Dogecoin

One of the biggest news in recent days has been the change in Elon Musk’s attitude towards Bitcoin. Going from unrestrictedly supporting cryptocurrency, accepting it as a means of payment for Tesla vehicles. To start criticizing her for the environmental damage caused by BTC mining, deciding to dedicate herself fully to DOGE. This is why Charles Hoskinson, creator of Cardano, gives advice to Elon Musk for Dogecoin.

Elon Musk’s departure

Since the beginning of this year, Elon Musk has managed to open a place within the crypto community as one of its most important members. Well, although in the past he had already launched comments referring to Bitcoin and Dogecoin, it was not until January 2021 that the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX decided to get fully involved in the crypto market giving his full support to Dogecoin.

This was one of the main elements that allowed the increase in the price of the virtual prank currency. Which, in just a few weeks, managed to multiply its value exponentially. Boosted by an increase in demand generated by the confidence that one of the richest men on the planet gives to support Dogecoin. Which was followed by the start of Tesla car sales in exchange for Bitcoin.

However, recently Elon Musk decided to completely abandon his support for Bitcoin. Ending with the sale of Tesla vehicles in exchange for the cryptocurrency, arguing that mining it consumes too much energy to be environmentally responsible. And announcing that from now on he would dedicate all his effort to Dogecoin. Commenting even on his Twitter account that he is collaborating with DOGE developers:

Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021

Cardano creator advises development of Dogecoin

This has generated multiple reactions among the crypto community, among those who support Elon Musk’s decision, and those who consider it irresponsible. One of the most interesting reactions is that of Charles Hoskinson, creator of Cardano, who in a video has decided to give Musk some advice for the development of Dogecoin.

You have the ability to program. Pay attention to that. You can finally make smart contracts in DOGE and have those DOGE related apps. You don’t need the Blockchain to mine. What do you think? You have side chains. You have some great stuff for lite clients. And then of course you have a much more reasonable difficulty system, retargeting system, and you are ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) resistant, ”Hoskinson commented in the video.

Thus, the creator of Cardano would be listing to Elon Musk all the strengths that Dogecoin has. Indicating the potential development paths that can be followed in the DOGE improvement process, in case the billionaire seriously thinks about dedicating himself to it. Which, however, given Musk’s history of changing his mind in the past, is not certain.

