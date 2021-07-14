Cryptocurrency : Cardano Announces Launch of Cardano Developer Portal | Invezz

Cardano (ADA / USD) saw a massive price increase earlier this year after a series of updates that introduced smart contracts to its ecosystem, opening the doors to the creation of dApps, DeFi projects and the use of smart contracts in various protocols. Now, the Cardano Foundation announced the launch of the Cardano Developer Portal, which will make it easier than ever to build on Cardano with new tools, content, and resources.

What does Cardano Developer Portal offer?

The Cardano Foundation posted a series of tweets yesterday, describing all the different things users can now do on the new Developer Portal. First things first: the project has prepared a landing page, which will explain everything to new users, from what Cardano is all about to the different components it contains, different tools for construction, technical concepts in its ecosystem and more. Best of all, it also offers the opportunity to join the project’s ever-growing developer community.

The new Portal then also offers the possibility to explore Cardano Wallets and learn how to easily integrate them into applications and websites, for anyone who wants to add support and bring their own business closer to the Cardano project.

Besides that, Cardano Developer Portal also offers users the opportunity to operate a Stake Pool and learn everything there is about becoming a trader from a technical and marketing perspective. The project also offers educational materials on native tokens, including what they are, how they can be minted, or ways to create NFTs. More importantly, it explains why all of this can be done without having to use smart contracts at all.

Near the end, Cardano also introduced the possibility for people to fund their own projects if they decide to build on the Cardano network. And lastly, Cardano also introduced the ability to build with transaction metadata, with a special dedicated page explaining what transaction metadata is, how it can be added to a transaction, what it looks like, as well as all the things to do. that can be used.

