Cryptocurrency : Capex broker review – CRIPTO TRENDENCIA

Choosing a broker may seem difficult at first. Doubts about the security, the reliability of the platform, and if it is not a scam. It’s normal, we’ve been there too. However, this time we want to introduce you to Capex, a broker that can be said to pass all the tests.

Basic data of the Capex broker

Name: Capex

Foundation year: 2016

Country of registration: South Africa, Cyprus, Seychelles Islands.

Minimum deposit: 100 EUR

Website: capex.com

Usability

Capex combines technology with a customer-centric and education-oriented approach to create a truly one-of-a-kind business experience. The educational part involves courses to learn to trade online in any of its available products. Among them you can mention Indices, ETFs, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and many more. As a broker, it is an interesting alternative.

For registration you need to enter data such as your name, email and some other basic information. The platform is very user-friendly, and it is easy to access everything you need. At Capex they are committed to excellence, dedication and ambition in their own words.

To operate in Capex you can access its trading platform available for desktop, smartphones, tablets through its application in Apple Store and Play Store. That is, you can access from wherever you are, and all this at your fingertips.

On the other hand, the trade execution speeds are reliable and ultra-fast. Another interesting tidbit is that Capex offers advanced charting options for the most informed trading decisions.

About the broker

Among other things, Capex offers individual support, instant desktop and mobile exposure to 2,100+ assets from multiple markets, competitive leverage of up to 1: 300, and more. The brand is regulated by the most important authorities in the world, including CySEC, FSCA, ADGM and FSA.

Trading

Setting up an account on Capex will not take you long. As we had already mentioned before: you only need to use your email and provide some necessary documents to verify your identity.

Conclusions

Capex is one of the most recognized brokers in the market, and when you see its characteristics, it is understood why this name became popular for it. Its simple user interface and support in the trader training process, make it undoubtedly an option to consider when investing in assets through CFDs. What are you waiting for? Learn to trade now with their educational platform and webinars.

