Cryptocurrency : Canadian Bitcoin Mining Debut on Nasdaq

The firm has generated at least 1% of the Bitcoins in circulation with hydroelectric power.

The Canadian Bitcoin mining company, Bitfarms, began trading this Monday, June 21, on Nasdaq, the second largest stock exchange in the United States. The firm, which is powered almost entirely by renewable energy, debuted with the symbol BITF.

The shares opened at a price of $ 4.27 each, but were trading lower, with at least 6.22% below the initially set price. Throughout the day they have been trading in a range of $ 3.90 to $ 4.11, as shown by the real-time quotes screen at the time of writing.

Company founder Emiliano Grodzki called the Nasdaq debut an achievement for a company that has been focused on its development. For four years Bitfarms has worked with a clear belief that the mass adoption of bitcoin is possible, as well as the progress of digital mining.

Bitfarms is the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner in North America, using over 99% renewable electricity from hydro. We pride ourselves on being an industry leader in setting the highest standards for ourselves and our mining operations and being listed on one of the most prestigious stock exchanges in the world. Emiliano Grodzki, founder and CEO of Bitfarms.

With its Nasdaq debut, Bitfarms is placed in the small group of Bitcoin mining companies that are publicly traded in the United States, such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Riot Blockchain, and Canaan Inc.

Bitfarms shares were trading slightly lower during the first hours of its debut on the Nasdaq in the United States. Source: nasdaq.com.

Bitcoin mining with renewable energy

In its statement, Bitfarms highlights that it has a diversified production platform with five industrial-scale facilities, located in Quebec. Each facility is powered by almost 100% environmentally friendly energy.

As reported by CriptoNoticias Bitfarms mined 1,000 bitcoins with hydroelectric power so far this year. In addition, the firm has produced about 1% of the bitcoins in circulation, managing to extract about 8 BTC per day at a mining cost close to USD 9,500 each.

On the other hand, Bitfarms was one of the first cryptocurrency miners to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange of Canada in July 2019. Then, in February of this year, it was ranked in the list of the five companies on the rise. Bitfarm shares catapulted more than 1,033 percent in the last year on the TSXV, while they gained more than 111 percent this year.

However, prior to their Nasdaq debut, Bitfarms shares listed on the TSXV fell about 2% to close at C $ 5.28 on Friday, June 18.