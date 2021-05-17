Cryptocurrency : Can the price of Bitcoin survive without Tesla?

On February 8, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) purchased $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin as part of a move to include the digital currency on its balance sheet and accept Bitcoin from Tesla customers. This sparked a lot of interest in the blockchain as a whole, with BTC increasing in value by 20%. In fact, following the announcement, the price of Bitcoin BTC / USD reached $ 44,200.

Tesla’s decision to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment pushed other corporations to follow suit. But the recent decision by Tesla CEO Elon Musk to suspend Bitcoin transactions has many Bitcoin investors wondering if this will end corporate acceptance of the coin.

Can Bitcoin Survive Without Tesla? If so, is the recent Bitcoin price weakness a buying opportunity? Let’s discuss.

Bitcoin is in a bear market

On May 12, 2021, Tesla announced on Twitter that it is suspending the purchase of vehicles through Bitcoin. At the time, BTC was worth $ 57,027 and a day later it was trading at $ 48,993. The selling momentum continued with the price of Bitcoin at around $ 44,000.

Bitcoin is now down more than 20% from its highs of around $ 64,000, implying that it entered a bear market. In fact,

Should you buy Bitcoin now?

At the time of writing this article, the value of Bitcoin has been falling steadily and is now valued at $ 44,012. It seems that any post by Elon Musk and his company on social media can drastically change the value of a certain cryptocurrency, and since they simply removed it from their system, we can expect it to drop even further.

During its peak, we saw it rise to $ 63,729, but after this update, we should see its value drop even further for the foreseeable future. This does not mean that you will not have the opportunity to go back up in value in the future.

It could potentially be a “buy” if you expect to hold it for a long time, but in the short term, and this is especially the case if it falls below $ 40,000, it is a difficult “sell” signal for investors. In any case, this is one of the largest and most volatile currencies on the market.

The future of Bitcoin

Bitcoin has potential going forward, assuming more companies end up adopting it rather than abandoning it. Due to its popularity, and the fact that even the general population is aware of it, it could be a smart choice for more companies to implement it.

However, at the same time, a major trend of companies focusing more on ESG (environmental, social and governance) implies that management teams could also reject Bitcoin due to environmental concerns that Musk highlighted.

As such, buying Bitcoin at current levels is not recommended. Investors may need to steer clear and wait for more signs of clarity. If Musk abandons Bitcoin in favor of another currency, the price of Bitcoin could collapse.

On the other hand, if Tesla reiterates Bitcoin as part of its long-term plans, investors can still buy Bitcoin at a discount compared to its all-time highs, albeit at a higher price compared to current levels. This is a reasonable trade-off because it almost eliminates the downside potential, while offering the possibility of a slightly higher return, as Bitcoin will eventually retest its highs.