Cryptocurrency : Can Elon Musk Go To Jail For Manipulating Prices And Shilling Shitcoins?

Elon Musk’s tweets have been a bone of contention for a while now. Every time the billionaire tweeted about a coin, the price of that coin skyrockets. The Tesla CEO has been promoting coins affectionately referred to as “shitcoins” on Twitter.

Musk started with Doge in February when he tweeted Doge. Then followed by Doge is people’s crypto. This immediately caused the price of the coin to skyrocket when people started buying the coin. Elon would continue to do so with other altcoins.

A hotly debated topic is the legality of these tweets that appeared to be aimed at manipulating market prices.

Some people have called this an insider trading version. But there is still nothing like insider trading laws in the crypto space because cryptocurrencies are still very loosely regulated. There are no laws governing market manipulation. With high volatility, digital assets are very prone to manipulation.

This is not the first time that a prominent person has used their platform to sell coins. John McAfee was known for checking ICOs without revealing that he was paid to do so. What led to his subsequent arrest in Spain.

Arrest of John McAfee

During the last bull market that started in 2017, ICOs were the most important. Dozens of ICOs were launched every day and the market was saturated.

To put their coins in front of more eyes, the people behind ICOs took the route of getting influencers to tweet about them. John McAfee was the obvious choice.

He claimed he raised $ 105,000 for tweeting about a coin or ICO. According to the SEC, McAfee earned $ 23 million from checking ICOs.

His arrest was not directly for a shilling, but it was part of it. Since there really were no laws regarding the shilling, the SEC had to go the route of tax evasion. Charges were filed against him for not disclosing ICO income and sending his earnings via cryptocurrency to avoid paying taxes.

McAfee was arrested on October 5, 2020 in Spain at the request of the SEC. He is currently detained in Spain. His extradition has yet to be determined. With McAfee claiming that he would die in prison, he is extradited to the United States.

Elon Musk Tweets

This isn’t the first time Musk’s tweets have been a problem. In 2018, the SEC requested that Elon Musk be indicted in civil contempt due to misleading facts tweeted by the CEO about his company Tesla.

The tweets included things like stating that the automaker would make 500,000 cars a year. Also claiming that he had obtained funds when he had not. These tweets are said to have manipulated the company’s stock price.

In response to these, Elon Musk said that his tweets were part of his right to free speech. And that he was free to tweet whatever he wanted.

The subsequent lawsuit led to the result that the CEO would be free to use Twitter, with certain limitations. Your tweets that are important to shareholders should be reviewed before allowing publication.

But cryptocurrencies are not included in the list of restricted topics for the billionaire. And so he has become fond of shilling coins on his Twitter account. His latest shilling project is Cumrocket Coin, which has no use case other than being a money grab. The coin was up more than 70 percent after Musk tweeted about it.

No legal action has been taken against Musk regarding the tweets. That is, there are no laws that can be said to have been violated at this time.

