Cryptocurrency : Can China Really Ban Bitcoin?

China has banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions. The government even went so far as to warn investors against speculative cryptocurrency trading.

This is another attempt by China to stop the digital trading market and under the ban, institutions must not offer any services that involve cryptocurrencies, and this includes registration, trading, clearing, and settlement.

The consequences of the ‘ban’

At first glance, Bitcoin BTC / USD investors in China, as well as owners of other cryptocurrencies, have legitimate reason to be concerned. After all, the latest Bitcoin developments in China come from high-profile regulatory bodies, including the China National Internet Finance Association, the China Banking Association, and the China Payments and Clearing Association.

The important thing here to keep in mind is that China has not actually banned people from having cryptocurrencies. How do we know this? The Chinese media tells us that is the case. Take the South China Morning Post, for example. According to the SCMP, concerns that regulatory changes in China will impact the broader cryptocurrency market are “unfounded.” The outlet, widely regarded as an official spokesperson for the Chinese government, further notes:

“Cryptocurrencies could still be bought in China on Thursday and investment schemes that promise juicy returns to mine them remained operational.” Also, people in China can still use their local banks and ultimately exchange their yuan for cryptocurrencies as long as they do not indicate that a transfer is intended to buy Bitcoin or Ethereum.

China is unlikely or even unable to completely ban Bitcoin in the country. As such, China’s sensational media-driven headlines of pessimism and pessimism create a buying opportunity.

Are threats to ban BTC a catalyst?

Chinese industry groups claim that Bitcoino’s volatility endangers consumer property and financial security. But this is not the first time that China has attacked cryptocurrencies.

First, China closed its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017. Two years later, the government blocked access to domestic and foreign cryptocurrency exchanges and initial coin offering (ICO) platforms.

That said, in the future, institutions should not provide any cryptocurrency savings, trust, or commitment services, and should not issue crypto-related financial products.

BK Asset Management CEO Boris Schlossberg commented in a note that as long as Chinese authorities enforce a Bitcoin ban, demand for the cryptocurrency will increase in China. The alternative to Bitcoin is a fully traceable digital currency that could be subject to strange rules, such as an expiration date. According to MarketWatch, Schlossberg also wrote:

“The greater the effort of the Chinese authorities to ban cryptocurrencies on the mainland, the greater the desire of Chinese citizens to export part of their net worth to an anonymous store of value.”

Should you buy Bitcoin now?

Bitcoin was trading near the $ 38,000 level to close out the trading week. Just a week ago it was valued at $ 50,899 and on April 16 it was trading above $ 60,000.

So should you buy Bitcoin now? The answer depends on your tolerance for risk. If you see the price of Bitcoin rise above $ 38,000, this could be a sign that the bulls are taking over and the start of a sustainable rally to at least retest the $ 40,000 levels and, perhaps $ 50,000 in the next few weeks or months. However, if Bitcoin falls below $ 35,000, one would assume that sellers are eager to exit at any cost, while buyers are looking for a lower price to enter.

Should you buy cryptocurrencies in general now?

With news like this, BTC is not the only currency affected and people are constantly speculating whether it is a good idea to invest in cryptocurrencies, after all they are volatile and subject to new restrictions overnight in China.

But given the fact that China has already ‘banned’ Bitcoin several times, it is reasonable to assume that an actual ban is out of the question. Of course, this can turn out to be false and investors should hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies only as part of a well-diversified portfolio that spans multiple asset classes.

In this way, if BTC drops another 20% but a basket of stocks and commodities rises 10%, Bitcoin’s losses can be fully offset.

While it is true that certain cryptocurrencies have lost value by astronomical amounts, some coins have skyrocketed in value after the fact. In fact, many investors are buying the dip and investing in currencies that have the potential to grow.

Coins like:

XRP XRP / USD (From $ 1.62 to $ 0.95 back to $ 1.05) Cardano ADA / USD ($ 2.40 to $ 1.22 back to $ 1.60) Chainlink LINK / USD (From $ 51.55 to $ 23.41 to $ 27.26)

All of these have started to get back up to speed in terms of their value, and we will surely see the cryptocurrency back up to speed in the future.

Moving forward after ban

In any case, if the technology is revolutionary enough, chances are high that it will eventually be valuable, and as long as you are investing in cryptocurrency projects that truly change the world of cryptocurrencies for the better, no ban or restriction can stop its growth.

This could actually be the perfect time to keep your tokens or buy new ones while prices are low, so when all of this happens, you can potentially get a great return on investment.