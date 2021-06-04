Cryptocurrency : Can an average gamer win without streaming?

Compartir

In the 1980s, when the oldest of us in the gaming world played Atari, the idea that playing video games was more than just a waste of time was unheard of. There were no eSports teams, no tournaments, no broadcasts, no audience or professional players.

The time has changed.

According to Newzoo 2021 Global Esports and Live Streaming Market Report, the global esports audience will grow to 474 million in 2021, with the largest audience in China and revenue from competitive games just under $ 1.1 billion.

Approximately 75% of the industry’s revenue is related to sponsorships and advertising. The report notes that each member of the eSports community will earn on average around $ 4.74.

Professional eSports gamer Lee Sang-Hyeok, known as “Faker” in the gaming community, is said to earn more than $ 3 million a year.

Perhaps esports games are a bit like professional athletics – everyone can compete, but only a select few can make money doing it.

Various platforms are trying to fill the void and help the average player win like the streamers that follow, but Bitspawn focuses on providing a platform for tournaments, creating contests on the platform and allowing users to create their own tournaments, assign prizes, and use Bitspawn as an impartial third party to distribute the prizes.

We speak with Eric Godwin, founder of Bitspawn Protocol.

What are players looking for in 2021?

Players are looking for a platform and ecosystem that benefits them and does not act predatory. The gaming industry is very one-sided and players have little voice or impact on consumer and competitive practices. Bitspawn changes this by allowing communities to take control of their opportunities to earn money from games. Bitspawn creates new revenue streams for gamers outside of streaming.

Is gambling becoming a viable way to generate income?

Of course, there are many YouTubers or streamers of successful games. But the goal is to satisfy the needs of the player who does not want to broadcast, which is the majority of players, but who still wants to have a chance to win while playing.

Games are still considered passive entertainment and I don’t know if that will ever change. For me, games have always been an outing to hang out with friends, a distraction, and a relaxing change of scenery from your everyday nuances. I don’t see that changing anytime soon, but ask yourself: what’s better than that? What if you could actually change nothing and continue playing the same games you already play on a Friday night but with a high stake or the possibility of earning some income?

How does Bitspawn work?

We offer different contests and tournaments for each game on our platform.

For example, lately in Warzone the FPS we’ve been focusing on a Weekly Kill race lobby. We use Activision APO to rank players on the leaderboard and winners are paid the prize pool at the end of the week.

Bitspawn also allows players to create their own tournaments, with friends or open to the public. You can set the prize levels, add an entry fee for larger tournaments, and Bitspawn will manage the rankings and prizes on the platform.

What we have created is a place where you can hang out to join existing tournaments and host your own, and you can earn money by creating / betting a competition even if you don’t compete.

How does blockchain play on your roadmap?

Blockchain technology guarantees the payment and protection of the data and rights of the participants. We provide tools for automating game data and allow members of our community to create their own competitive marketplaces.

Our protocol enables the sustainable development of the global gaming ecosystem by restoring power to players and the income they generate from their skills, competitive or creative.

Will players of the future expect to be compensated for the hundreds of hours they frequently spend on a title?

Yes. Markets are increasingly based on maintaining the attention span of users. Bitspawn provides tools for players to not only make money on their competitive skills, but also on their creative skills.

The platform currently supports around a dozen games, including: Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Fortnight, FIFA, and League of Legends.

Bitspawn recently went through its first successful funding round with investors such as SMO Capital, Dext Force Ventures, Moonwhale, CSPDAO, Trustdao Capital, Black Dragon, Fairum, Revelation Fund, Infinity Capital, and others.

Bitspawn is currently in Open Beta and will offer more games and new features, such as NFT for prizes, in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the beta platform is available online and as a mobile app and registration is free, although it appears that you need to buy tokens to participate in tournaments with an entry fee.

Image by cromaconbetovisual from Pixabay

The article originally appeared on Hackernoon.