Cryptocurrency : Campbell’s Celebrates NFT First Collection Label Changes | Invezz

On the occasion of its new label design, Campbell’s presents the first NFT collection in its history as a brand. Created by groundbreaking street style artist and illustrator Sophia Chang, the collection contains 100 authenticated NFT artworks by Campbell, Invezz learned from a press release. They will be available for sale through NTWRK beginning July 27 at 5:30 pm ET.

All proceeds will benefit Feeding America

This is the first label change since Andy Warhol. The iconic red and white can has been a part of pop art and culture since Andy Warhol’s unforgettable ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans’ series. Starting at 9 am ET on July 27 until 9 pm on August 6, an exclusive, animated artwork from NFT will be auctioned on OpenSea. All funds in the collection will be provided to Campbell’s long-term partner, Feeding America.

Art and passion that empower

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Sophia Chang, a self-proclaimed Campbell enthusiast, has become famous for her works of art, in which a twist on classical art styles is typical. His approach to art and his passion for empowering communities is reflected in the can’s artistic interpretation, creating a contemporary feel. The NFT collection pays tribute to the continuous evolution of the brand over the years.

“Some of the most famous pop art works ever created were inspired by Campbell’s red and white can – design is as much a grocery aisle staple as American culture is,” Chang said.

After the changes, the label features a number of innovative components and touches to give the brand a more modern feel without departing from its heritage. These include a contemporary logo script based on the signature of the founder, Joseph Campbell.

Linda Lee, director of food and beverage marketing at Campbell’s, said:

“We are on a journey to reimagine this iconic brand and appeal to new generations of consumers who cook at home more than ever, while still honoring our rich history. The commissioning of our first NFT artwork pays tribute to our place in pop art and culture, while being celebrated in the most modern art medium to date. Sophia was a natural choice given her sensitivity to street art and her love for the Campbell brand and her connection to the art world.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money