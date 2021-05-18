Cryptocurrency : Bybit to launch Ether futures contracts

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2021. Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit announced today that it will launch Ether futures contracts on May 20, further diversifying its offering in the leading altcoin.

ETHUSD0625 will start trading on May 20 at 10 AM UTC or later if liquidity conditions are reached. Ether futures will not require a financing fee; so as long as the contracts are valid, traders can hold their positions without any charge. This comes only five days after the arrival of the four new USDT pairs: AAVE / USDT, SUSHI / USDT, XEM / USDT, XRP / USDT.

Bybit Cloud Mining, a Mining-as-a-Service (MaaS) product that gives users instant access to ETH mining from as low as $ 100, will arrive with ETHUSD0924 on May 24.

Ether Futures Contracts

“As the price of Bitcoin continues to stagnate, traders and investors are increasingly looking towards alternatives,” noted Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are pleased to launch our new Ether futures contracts as retail and institutional demand paves the way for a new altcoin season. Ether futures contracts and Bybit cloud mining will join ETHUSD and ETHUSDT perpetual contracts in the ETH product line, creating new opportunities for our clients, whether they are looking to hedge their positions or capitalize even more. on future ETH price movements. ‘

ETH, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has seen its price soar more than 20 times its value in the last 12 months, four times the increase of Bitcoin during the same period. Ethereum’s gas commission has stabilized since the Berlin update on April 15. The next rate market update, EIP 1559 (London), announced for July, promises an even greater reduction in gas costs and a deflationary monetary policy.

